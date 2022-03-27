DAVIS — On March 23, the Boise State Broncos traveled to Davis, California to compete against the UC Davis Aggies for a nonconference matchup between the two teams.
In the game, the Lady Broncos earned their sixth mercy-rule victory in the 2022 season, and have also obtained a seven-game winning streak for the second time this season, spanning from Feb. 26 to March 5.
Broncos junior outfielder Kelsey Hall belted a leadoff home run for the third time this season. After Hall homered as part of her three-hit day, sixth-year utility Kelsey Lalor doubled, moved to third on a wild pitch, and scored on a ground ball.
Boise State broke the game open with a four-run third inning as sophomore outfielder Jordyn Hutchins collected a run-scoring single, while freshman outfielder Mykenzie Hanna delivered a pinch hit, three-run home run.
Fifth year infielder Alison Seng added an RBI-double in the fourth inning, followed by redshirt-senior infielder Eliyah Flores capped the scoring by bringing in a run with a double in the fifth inning.
Taylor Caudill led the Broncos in the pitcher’s circle, and threw through the first four innings to lead her team to victory. She limited the Aggies to three hits, while striking out seven.
Consequently, the Broncos claimed victory in the fifth inning, due to the mercy rule 8-0.
The Broncos continue their road trip with a three-game, Mountain West series at the University of Nevada, in Reno, NV, that will conclude later today.
Results from the series against Nevada weren’t included in the article, due to the Friday afternoon deadline for the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer.
Following the three-game series, the Broncos will host the UNLV Rebels for another three-game series between Mountain West teams, starting on April 1 at 4 p.m. and concluding on April 3 at noon.
