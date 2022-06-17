BOISE — Boise State Athletics tied a department record for multi-year all-department Academic Progress Rate, APR, recording a 993 in the NCAA’s most recent release of the data, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Tuesday.
Additionally, the department’s single-year APR of 992 is tied for the second-highest in school history.
The APR accounts for eligibility, retention and graduation each semester or academic term and provides a measure of each team’s academic performance. The most recent multi-year APR scores are based on data from the 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.
“I am once again blown away by the academic efforts of the young men and women who have chosen to become Broncos,” Dickey said. “I am proud of our coaching staffs for recruiting student-athletes that appreciate the opportunity they have been given to attend college while competing at an elite level, and am thankful for our university staff — both in athletics and on campus — for the work they’re doing to prepare our Broncos to become leaders once their collegiate careers have come to an end.”
Included in the NCAA’s most recent release of APR figures were 12 Bronco programs that recorded perfect single-year scores of 1,000 – beach volleyball, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, men’s golf, gymnastics, softball, soccer, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s track & field, women’s track & field and volleyball.
Gymnastics now has eight-consecutive years with a single-year score of 1,000.
The football team’s multi-year APR of 990 is the second-highest in program history, 993; 2011-12, and ranked 12th nationally among programs in the Football Bowl Subdivision.
In addition to football, gymnastics, 1,000, and beach volleyball, 1,000, also ranked in the top 10 percent nationally amongst their respective programs in multi-year APR. Beach volleyball has earned every available APR point in the program’s existence.
The women’s track & field program established a program record for multi-year APR, recording a 993, along with the softball, 998, and soccer, 998, programs tied their multi-year record, each initially set in 2015. The men’s track & field, 994, multi-year APR was the second-highest in program history, the volleyball team’s 995 tied for its second-highest score and the men’s tennis, 991, and women’s basketball, 990, teams each were the third-highest in program history.
