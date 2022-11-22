Broncos escape Cowboys, clinch Mountain West Division Title

Boise State redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green (10) prepares to snap the ball during the Mountain West matchup versus the University of Nevada on Nov. 12.

The Broncos went on to defeat the Wolf Pack 41-3.

 Photo Courtesy of Bob Barber | File

LARAMIE — Two interceptions from JL Skinner in the final two minutes of the game helped the Boise State football team rally past Wyoming 20-17 Saturday evening at War Memorial Stadium, capturing the Mountain West Mountain Division and the right to host the MW Championship game.

Boise State amassed 285 yards of total offense in the first half but was held to three field goal attempts. Junior kicker Jonah Dalmas connected on 22 and 47-yard attempts during the second quarter, closing the Cowboys' lead to four at the intermission.



