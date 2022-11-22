Broncos escape Cowboys, clinch Mountain West Division Title

LARAMIE — Two interceptions from JL Skinner in the final two minutes of the game helped the Boise State football team rally past Wyoming 20-17 Saturday evening at War Memorial Stadium, capturing the Mountain West Mountain Division and the right to host the MW Championship game.
Boise State amassed 285 yards of total offense in the first half but was held to three field goal attempts. Junior kicker Jonah Dalmas connected on 22 and 47-yard attempts during the second quarter, closing the Cowboys' lead to four at the intermission.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green found the end zone on a 5-yard run during Boise State's opening possession of the second half for the Broncos' first touchdown of the evening. The score capped off a nine-play 80-yard drive which included 65 yards on the ground between Green, redshirt junior running back George Holani and freshman running back Ashton Jeanty.
Boise State inherited the ball trailing 17-13 with 13:32 remaining in the game. The Broncos marched down the field with an 11-play, 78-yard drive capped by a 38-yard touchdown strike to Billy Bowens to reclaim the lead with under eight minutes on the clock.
Trailing late in the game, Wyoming's Jayden Clemons looked to the middle of the field on third-and-10 where he was picked off by Skinner with the clock showing 1:48. After a George Holani fumble on the ensuing Bronco possession returned the ball to the Cowboys inside Boise State territory, Skinner intercepted Clemons for a second time in the back of the end zone, securing the all-important victory.
Top Broncos
Redshirt senior wide receiver Billy Bowens garnered a career-high 77 yards receiving, and his 38-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter marked the longest scoring reception by a Bronco this season.
JL Skinner intercepted two passes on the night and now has seven interceptions in his career.
Junior Kicker Jonah Dalmas connected on two field goals in the second quarter, bringing his career total to 51. Dalmas is now tied with Mike Black (1988-91) for the second-most field goals made in Boise State history.
Redshirt junior running back George Holani surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark for the 13th time in his career, finishing with 132 yards.
Redshirt sophomore Rodney Robinson registered his third-career interception in the third quarter.
Notable Moments
With its win over Wyoming, Boise State clinched the Mountain Division and will host the Mountain West Championship. This marks the Broncos' sixth appearance in the 10-year history of the game.
The Broncos are one of four schools to post a winning record on the road in each of the last nine seasons (Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State). Boise State is 18-1 in its last 19 MW road games.
Boise State gained 200-plus yards on the ground for the fifth time in the last seven games. The Broncos have accomplished the feat only once in the 26 games prior to the stretch.
The Boise State defense limited Wyoming's passing attack to 30 yards on three completions, both season lows for the Broncos.
JL Skinner's two interceptions mark the first time a Bronco has picked off multiple passes since Seyi Oladipo did so against UTEP (Sept. 10, 2021).
Up next, Boise State welcomes Utah State to The Blue in its final regular-season game, Friday, Nov. 25. The Broncos and the Aggies are slated to kick at 10 a.m. MT on CBS.
