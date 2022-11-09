BOISE — Boise State’s four-game winning streak was broken with a 31-28 loss to BYU, Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 36,411 at Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos, 6-3, took a 28-24 lead on an 11-yard touchdown run from George Holani — his second of the fourth quarter — with 6:28 remaining in the game.



Tags

Load comments