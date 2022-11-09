BOISE — Boise State’s four-game winning streak was broken with a 31-28 loss to BYU, Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 36,411 at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos, 6-3, took a 28-24 lead on an 11-yard touchdown run from George Holani — his second of the fourth quarter — with 6:28 remaining in the game.
The Cougars (5-5) drove to the 6-yard line and faced a fourth-and-goal situation in need of a touchdown.
A Jaren Hall pass went to Puka Nakua in the back corner of the end zone where Boise State cornerback Caleb Biggers forced a bobble before Nakua was able to get one foot down while falling out of bounds. BYU made the ensuing PAT to take a 31-28 lead.
The Broncos made two stops in the red zone which included a goal line stand with one second remaining in the first half to hold the Cougars from taking a first-half lead.
Top Broncos
Redshirt senior linebacker D.J. Schramm made a team-high 10 tackles – his fourth game with double-digit tackles this season.
Redshirt junior running back George Holani scored two touchdowns and ended the game with 73 yards on 20 carries.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green was 17-for-23 with 220 yards and two passing touchdowns.
Notables Moments
George Holani scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. He is the first Bronco player with two fourth-quarter rushing touchdowns since he accomplished the feat at San Jose State in 2019.
Boise State did not allow a sack.
The Broncos were 4-for-4 in the red zone and scored a touchdown on all four possessions.
Up next, Boise State continues the final month of the regular season with back-to-back road games, beginning at Nevada, Nov. 12. That game will be broadcasted at 8:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.
