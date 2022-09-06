CORVALLIS — Boise State football dropped its season opener in a 34-17 loss at Oregon State, Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
The Broncos committed five turnovers in the loss and trailed 24-0 at halftime.
Boise State’s defense shifted the momentum to open the second half thanks to a Caleb Biggers interception at the Oregon State 26-yard line. Three plays later Jonah Dalmas connected on a 41-yard field goal attempt to put the Broncos on the board.
Boise State’s defense held the Beavers to two punts and a field goal on their next three drives, with Taylen Green scoring the first touchdown of the night for the Blue and Orange on a 74-yard run.
Green engineered another touchdown drive in the first possession of the fourth quarter, scoring from five yards out to pull Boise State within 10 points, 27-17. The Beavers responded with a touchdown on the ensuing possession for the final score of 34-17.
Top Broncos include redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green scored both of Boise State’s touchdowns, both on the ground. Green finished 19-of-28 for 155 yards and an interception, and he ran for 102 yards. In his first-career start, redshirt-senior linebacker DJ Schramm registered a career-high 11 tackles. JL Skinner and Caleb Biggers both had interceptions on the night.
Boise State’s defense forced three turnovers, including two interceptions and one fumble, and has recorded a total of 26 takeaways in 13 games under head coach Andy Avalos.
Green scored his first-career touchdown on a 74-yard run in the third quarter and added a second on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter. He is the first Bronco quarterback since Montell Cozart — Oct. 21, 2017, Wyoming — to rush for two touchdowns in a game.
Green is the first Bronco quarterback to rush for 100 yards since Grant Hedrick — Nov. 8, 2014, at New Mexico.
Up next, Boise State travels to Albuquerque, N.M., for its first conference game of the season, facing New Mexico, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.
