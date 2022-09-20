The Boise State Broncos football team charge through the smoke with the sledge hammer, carried by redshirt freshman linebacker Andrew Simpson (10), followed by the U.S. flag, carried by sixth year offensive lineman Will Farrar (75), along with the 'Bleed Blue' flag, carried by redshirt senior edge Demitri Washington (38), prior to their game against UT Martin.
Photo Courtesy of Bob Barber
Redshirt sophomore wide receiver Latrell Caples (7) stares at the open field after making the Skyhawks' defender miss during the Broncos' victory 30-7.
BOISE — George Holani racked up 226 all-purpose yards, and the Boise State defense held UT Martin to 26 yards on the ground in a 30-7 victory, Saturday at Albertsons Stadium.
The win is the 21st-consecutive victory in a home opener as the Broncos welcomed a sellout crowd of 36,396 fans.
Boise State, 2-1, scored on four of its first five possessions – including a 4-yard touchdown pass from Hank Bachmeier to Stefan Cobbs in the back corner of the end zone for the 7-0 lead on the first Boise State possession of the game. Jonah Dalmas connected on 37 and 48-yard field goals on consecutive possession for a 13-7 lead.
UT Martin’s lone score of the game came on a 37-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, as the Skyhawks, 1-2, were held to 152 yards of total offense.
With 3:29 remaining in the first half, Bachmeier hit Davis Koetter for 26 yards from midfield to begin a seven-play, 54-yard scoring drive to give the Broncos a two-score lead entering halftime. Bachmeier connected with Holani from four yards out for his first touchdown of the game.
Boise State added two scores in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 327 yards overall.
“Each week the goal is to be 1-0 and to focus on and to focus on what it is that we need to get done to take care of that,” said head coach Andy Avalos.
Holani featured heavily in the run game, the passing game and on special teams to post 226 all-purpose yards. Holani had 110 rushing yards, 47 receiving yards and 69 punt return yards, and he scored two touchdowns. Bachmeier scored two touchdowns while completing 72% of his passes.
Tyreque Jones finished with four tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and a pass break-up.
As a result, Boise State has won 21-consecutive home openers, while Holani earned 100 or more yards in a game for the eighth time in his career. Additionally, Holani ran for and caught a touchdown in the same game for the first time since the season opener against Utah State in 2020, while Bachmeier moved to eighth on the Boise State career passing touchdowns list with 40 in his career.
Defensively, the Broncos held UT Martin to 26 yards rushing and has limited opponents to 51 rushing yards their last two games.
Up next, the Broncos return to action next weekend with a trip to El Paso, Texas to take on UTEP, Friday, Sept. 23. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. MT on CBS Sports Network.
