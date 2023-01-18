BOISE — A career-high 29 points from Max Rice powered Boise State men's basketball to a 77-62 over Nevada, positioning itself atop the Mountain West standings Tuesday night at ExtraMile Arena.

The Broncos (15-4, 5-1 MW) opened the game shooting 4-of-5 from three-point range, scoring 12 of their first 14 points from behind the arc and holding a one-point lead over the Wolf Pack (15-5, 5-2 MW) at the second media timeout. Max Rice scored Boise State's first six points and finished the half with 21 on a scorching 5-of-6 shooting from beyond the arc, lifting his team to a 42-36 lead as the teams broke for halftime.



