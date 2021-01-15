BOISE
Boise State cross-country head coach Corey Ihmels announced the 2021 spring schedule. The 2020 fall season was previously postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Broncos’ season will consist of three guaranteed meets including the Mountain West Championship on Saturday, March 5. All three meets will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The first two meets of the year will be held on Feb. 1 and 19. Both will be hosted by fellow MW member UNLV.
Due to the truncated spring season, the NCAA will not be holding regional championships to determine qualifiers for national championships.
The NCAA national championships will be held in Stillwater, Oklahoma, on March 15.
Both the men’s and women’s squads look to continue their streaks of national championship appearances.
The men seek a sixth-straight appearance while also seeking to improve on their 10th place finish from 2018.
On the women’s side, the Broncos will attempt a fourth-straight appearance and sixth in the last seven seasons including back-to-back sixth-place finishes in 2017-18.
Feb. 1: UNLV XC Invitational #1, Las Vegas, Nev.
Feb. 19: UNLV XC Invitational #2, Las Vegas, Nev.
March 5: Mountain West Championships, Las Vegas, Nev.
March 15: NCAA National Championships, Stillwater, Okla.
