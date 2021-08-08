BOISE — Boise State Athletics has partnered with AECOM's sports practice to conduct a comprehensive facilities analysis that will take place over the course of the next four to six months, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Tuesday.
AECOM's sports practice, which will conduct a complete review of the Broncos' current facilities, is the industry's only fully-integrated sports consultancy – from comprehensive facility assessments, to economic impact and revenue analysis and full design services.
"From a facilities standpoint, this is our first step in determining what our programs need in order to be successful, and to be able to recruit and compete at a national level across the board," Dickey said. "From there, we will prioritize and chart the course for the future of Bronco Athletics. This process will position our programs for long-term success and assure we are providing the best student-athlete experience we can offer.
"Boise State is a national brand, and I am excited to partner with a national firm that understands who we are and where we want to go."
Following a complete venue assessment of all Bronco Athletics facilities, including a current condition analysis, AECOM's sports practice will provide a review and make recommendations, taking into account the student-athlete impact, budget and timeline.
AECOM's sports practice has been serving national and international clients for more than 50 years, and has worked with Bronco Athletics on multiple occasions over the last decade. The company's diverse client list includes premiere brands in both collegiate and professional sports.
Known as the world's trusted infrastructure consulting firm, AECOM delivers professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, new energy and the environment, the company's public- and private-sector clients trust it to solve their most complex challenges. Its team delivers unrivaled expertise. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm. See how it is delivering sustainable legacies for generations to come at aecom.com and @AECOM.
