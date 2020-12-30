MIDDLETON
Fruitland Boys Basketball team took a loss on Tuesday when they traveled to Middleton.
While Middleton pulled ahead in the first quarter, Fruitland did so in the second quarter and the teams were tied going into the second half. But in the third and fourth quarter, Middleton inched by Fruitland, and settled the game 66-56.
Top-scorers in the game from Fruitland included Hyrum Lindsey with 17 points and Nolan Bower, who scored 16 points which included four 3-pointers.
Leading Middleton in scoring were Tyler Medaris and Casey Wright, with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
The Grizzlies will travel to Weiser for their next match at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 12.
