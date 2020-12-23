FRUITLAND

The Grizzlies Boys Basketball Team successfully defended its turf on Tuesday against visiting Buhl, settling the score 56-40.

Fruitland dominated the first half earning 14 and 13 points in the first and second quarters, respectively against Buhl’s 10 and 6. The contest was tighter in the second half, with Fruitland earning 13 points to Buhl’s 8, and both teams scoring 16 points a piece in the final quarter.

Top-scorers in the game included Fruitland’s Hyrum Lindsey, who earned 21 points for his team, and Caden Ray, of Buhl, who earned 10 points.

