FRUITLAND
The Grizzlies Boys Basketball Team successfully defended its turf on Tuesday against visiting Buhl, settling the score 56-40.
Fruitland dominated the first half earning 14 and 13 points in the first and second quarters, respectively against Buhl’s 10 and 6. The contest was tighter in the second half, with Fruitland earning 13 points to Buhl’s 8, and both teams scoring 16 points a piece in the final quarter.
Top-scorers in the game included Fruitland’s Hyrum Lindsey, who earned 21 points for his team, and Caden Ray, of Buhl, who earned 10 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.