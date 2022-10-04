BOISE — Boise State football scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to rally from a 13-0 deficit at halftime, in order to defeat the San Diego State Aztecs 35-13 Friday night at Albertsons Stadium.
The Broncos (3-2, 2-0 MW) stole and maintained the momentum throughout the entire second half, as the Aztecs were held to 12 total yards in the second half – including none through the air. The three-headed rushing attack of George Holani, 131 yards; Taylen Green, 105 yards; and Ashton Jeanty, 82 yards, gave the blue and orange 316 rushing yards on the night, its most in a game since a 400-yard outburst against UConn in 2018.
Green jumpstarted Boise State’s comeback with a 17-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, as both he and Holani had two rushing scores in the second half. Jeanty powered the Broncos to retake the lead from San Diego State (2-3, 0-1 MW) with a 32-yard run in the waning seconds of the third quarter, as they continued to further increase their lead throughout the fourth quarter.
As a result, the Broncos claimed victory 35-13. The 35 second-half points are the most for Boise State since matching that total at San Jose State in 2019.
Top Broncos
Redshirt junior running back George Holani had 131 yards on the ground, and he added 17 receiving yards off two receptions. It was his most rushing yards in a game since he had 178 at Utah State in 2019.
In his first career start redshirt freshman quarterback Taylen Green totaled 153 yards – 105 of which came on the ground.
Sixth year nickel Tyreque Jones had an interception and finished with two tackles.
Redshirt senior linebacker DJ Schramm led the Broncos with 11 tackles and four tackles-for-loss.
Notable Moments
Boise State had two 100-yard rushers for the first time since Nov. 4, 2016.
San Diego State completed two passes on the night – the fewest pass completions allowed by the Bronco defense since New Mexico was 2-for-7 in 2021.
The Broncos held the Aztecs to a .130 completion percentage (2-for-16) – the lowest by an opponent since Cal Poly was 3-for-23 on Nov. 17, 1973.
Boise State held San Diego State to 114 yards on the night, its lowest for an opponent this season.
Up next, the Broncos remain at home this upcoming week to host Fresno State, Oct. 8. The game will air on FS1 at 7:45 p.m.
