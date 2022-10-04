BOISE — Boise State football scored 35 unanswered points in the second half to rally from a 13-0 deficit at halftime, in order to defeat the San Diego State Aztecs 35-13 Friday night at Albertsons Stadium.

The Broncos (3-2, 2-0 MW) stole and maintained the momentum throughout the entire second half, as the Aztecs were held to 12 total yards in the second half – including none through the air. The three-headed rushing attack of George Holani, 131 yards; Taylen Green, 105 yards; and Ashton Jeanty, 82 yards, gave the blue and orange 316 rushing yards on the night, its most in a game since a 400-yard outburst against UConn in 2018.



Tags

Load comments