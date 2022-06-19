ATLANTA — Boise State took home the award for Best Institutional Name, Image and Likeness, NIL, Program Monday evening, at the Inaugural NIL Awards at the College Football Hall of Fame. The NIL Awards were presented on the first night of the NIL Summit, which continues Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Best Institutional NIL Program Award recognizes the college or institution that has shown exceptional commitment to supporting its student-athletes in maximizing their name, image and likeness opportunities through a combination of education, resources and industry-leading innovation.
Boise State has taken an aggressive approach to name, image and likeness, setting out to build the most student-athlete friendly NIL program in the country. The What’s Next program is the ‘A.C.E.’ up the sleeve of Bronco student-athletes, providing Advocacy, Content and Education that will allow them to maximize their NIL opportunities.
One of the elements that sets Boise State apart in the industry is the Boise State NIL Agreement — a voluntary, non-exclusive agreement available to all Bronco student-athletes. Signing up allows Boise State’s in-house agency to represent them, seek opportunities and include them in group licensing deals. It also gives those student-athletes access to the Boise State Athletics logo — including photos of themselves in uniform or team-issued gear — to use in approved NIL opportunities.
Boise State’s program is designed to provide value to every eligible student-athlete, no matter their individual approach to NIL opportunities.
Businesses and fans can learn more about how to leverage the marketability of Boise State student-athletes and the power of Boise State’s NIL program by emailing nil@boisestate.edu or registering for the Boise State NIL Exchange at broncosports.com/nil.
Boise State is represented at the NIL Summit by volleyball student-athlete Paige Bartsch and Mike Walsh, associate athletic director for business development and revenue innovation.
The NIL Summit, presented by inflcr.com and hosted by student athlete NIL, democratizes knowledge by giving student-athlete delegates access to the information they need to harness the tremendous but fleeting power of their influence to ensure a head-start in life. That knowledge comes directly from industry leading practitioners and subject matter experts, including: pro and collegiate athletes, agents, influencers, entrepreneurs, as well as executives from the world’s biggest brands and social media companies. Education is delivered through multiple mediums, including keynotes, speaker panels, hands-on-workshops and experiential activities.
