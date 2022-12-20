Broncos redshirt junior running back George Holani (24) hurdles the Fresno State defender during the Mountain West Championship on Dec. 3. However, Boise State was unable to claim victory over the Bulldogs 28-16.
FRISCO — It wasn’t supposed to be easy. When Andy Avalos took over in the spring of 2021, he knew that there would be major obstacles to keeping a program of Boise State’s caliber afloat. After all, it was the first head coaching gig of his career. But after going 7-5 in year one, many wondered if Avalos was built for a job like this.
Fast forward to the 2022 season. His Broncos were 1-2 after a loss to UTEP. He had just fired his offensive coordinator and his four-year starting quarterback was set to transfer. All of it happened on one weekend in September. Again, the doubts and fears of failure crept in on Avalos and his staff. But instead of panicking and got back to work.
All of that culminated into what transpired Saturday night. A 10-4 record and winners of the 2022 Frisco Bowl. A season full of doubt transformed into glory. Boise State outlasted a gritty North Texas squad to capture its first bowl win since the 2017 Las Vegas Bowl. And they did it as they’ve done all season long. With a steady ground-and-pound attack.
George Holani, the man behind the run-heavy offense, wasn’t the player leading the charge tonight. Instead, it was a freshman who may have just played himself into a massive role going into 2023. Ashton Jeanty, out of Jacksonville, Florida, ran for 178 yards and a touchdown in the best performance of his collegiate career. Appearing in just five games, Jeanty was a big reason why the Broncos were able to escape with the narrow win. His aggressive running ability countered with an ability to extend plays allowed the Broncos to have a steady game plan offensively.
One other key component in the 35-32 win was freshman quarterback Taylen Green’s performance. Green threw for 137 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns. It was also Green’s best performance of the year, something he’s strived for since taking over for Hank Bachmeier in week 4. In the final game of the season, it was the underclassmen who took over and sealed the deal. Did someone say the future is bright?
Anywho, the game itself was fun and at times, tense. During the game, both teams got testy with one another and even had to be separated on the North Texas sideline. With tensions running high, winning the game became more important than ever before. And for the first half, North Texas was in control.
Leading 10-6 at the break, the Mean Green were able to stall out two Broncos drives that entered NTU territory, which allowed them to prevent touchdowns in the first half. Then the freshman quarterback Green took over, running for two scores and throwing for another in the quarter. It gave the Broncos a 28-24 lead after 3 quarters.
Entering the 4th, Jeanty extended the lead, scoring on 4th and goal from the 1 to give the Broncos a 35-24 lead. The Mean Green then responded with a rushing touchdown from Ikaika Ragsdale to cut the lead the four. Then the defenses took over the rest of the way. The Broncos forced a turnover on downs on the final two potential game-winning drives by North Texas to seal the victory. Despite the offensive becoming conservative in the final quarter, the defense stepped up and was able to close the deal to give Avalos his first 10-win season as a head coach.
In what was a challenging year, Avalos found a way to put it all together to reach the 10-win mark. Yes, they fell short of winning the conference championship. Yes, they failed to reach a New Years Six bowl game. But as I’ve said before, how many programs lose an offensive coordinator and their starting quarterback mid-season and reach 10 wins with a shot to win a conference title? Not many. Boise State almost did. I’d say it’s quite an accomplishment. And maybe something to energize the future of the program that seemed in disarray just months ago.
