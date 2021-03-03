Boise State closes out season with loss at home

Derrick Alston goes up for a shot during a game against Fresno State Tuesday night at the Extra Mile Arena in Boise. Boise State lost to Fresno State, 35-29 during their final regular game of the season.

 Photo by Bob Barber | Special to the Argus Observer

BOISE

Boise State falls to Fresno State in the final regular season game on Tuesday evening.

Fresno State raced out to a 35-29 halftime advantage on 54 percent shooting from behind the arc. Anthony Holland’s three first half 3 pointers helped the Bulldogs get out to an early lead.

Boise State trailed 33-43 with 16 minutes to go when the Broncos started a rally scoring 15 consecutive points to take the lead 48-43 with 10:50 to go. The Broncos extended the lead to 63-54 on Derrick Alston Jr.’s 3 point play with 4:30 to play. The Bronco’s would only score one point the rest of the game and fell 64-67 to the Bulldogs.

On Senior Night, the Bronco’s were led in scoring by both seniors: Emmanuel Akot with 18, and Derrick Alston with 12; Marcus Shaver Jr. chipped in 11. The Bulldog’s were led by Deon Stroud with 16 and Anthony Holland 12. Fresno State finished the night 10-23 from behind the arc compared to 7-19 for Boise State.

Boise State finished the regular season 18-7 overall and 14-6 in Mountain West play. Fresno State (11-10) overall and (9-10) in conference will play Utah State Saturday to close out the regular season.

The Mountain West Basketball Tournament starts March 10 in Las Vegas.

Tags

Load comments