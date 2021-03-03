Boise State closes out season with loss at home

BOISE
Boise State falls to Fresno State in the final regular season game on Tuesday evening.
Fresno State raced out to a 35-29 halftime advantage on 54 percent shooting from behind the arc. Anthony Holland’s three first half 3 pointers helped the Bulldogs get out to an early lead.
Boise State trailed 33-43 with 16 minutes to go when the Broncos started a rally scoring 15 consecutive points to take the lead 48-43 with 10:50 to go. The Broncos extended the lead to 63-54 on Derrick Alston Jr.’s 3 point play with 4:30 to play. The Bronco’s would only score one point the rest of the game and fell 64-67 to the Bulldogs.
On Senior Night, the Bronco’s were led in scoring by both seniors: Emmanuel Akot with 18, and Derrick Alston with 12; Marcus Shaver Jr. chipped in 11. The Bulldog’s were led by Deon Stroud with 16 and Anthony Holland 12. Fresno State finished the night 10-23 from behind the arc compared to 7-19 for Boise State.
Boise State finished the regular season 18-7 overall and 14-6 in Mountain West play. Fresno State (11-10) overall and (9-10) in conference will play Utah State Saturday to close out the regular season.
The Mountain West Basketball Tournament starts March 10 in Las Vegas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.