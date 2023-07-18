BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Athletics has launched a "We Win, You Win" football ticket promotion for the Broncos' home opener versus the UCF, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Monday. The game is Saturday, Sept. 9, and kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. MT.
Fans who purchase the limited-edition ticket for $125, attend the game, and cheer the Broncos to a victory against UCF will automatically receive a complimentary digital ticket to the following week's game against North Dakota.
Those fans who attend the North Dakota game utilizing their digital ticket and bring the chaos for a Bronco win, will automatically receive a complimentary digital ticket to the next home game on Oct. 7 versus San Jose State. The promotion continues throughout the season with each Bronco home victory. Attendance at each game is required to earn any future complimentary tickets.
Tickets for the "We Win, You Win" campaign are limited and will only be available to purchase through July 24.
Tickets can be purchased online at BroncoSports.com/tickets, over the phone with the Boise State Athletic Ticket Office at (208) 426-4737 or in person at the Boise State Athletic Ticket Office located at the southwest corner of Albertsons Stadium.
Single-game tickets for the 2023 Boise State football season will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 25, at 10 a.m.
Tickets start as low as $45. A discounted rate for kids aged 18 and under is also available.
In addition to home game tickets, fans interested in following the Broncos to Washington, San Diego State, Memphis, Colorado State, or Utah State can purchase away game tickets today. The priority deadline for seating assignments is Monday, July 31.
Tickets for the Fresno State game on November 4 will go on sale once details are finalized.
