BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Athletics has launched a "We Win, You Win" football ticket promotion for the Broncos' home opener versus the UCF, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Monday. The game is Saturday, Sept. 9, and kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. MT. 

Fans who purchase the limited-edition ticket for $125, attend the game, and cheer the Broncos to a victory against UCF will automatically receive a complimentary digital ticket to the following week's game against North Dakota. 



