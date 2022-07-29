Purchase Access

BOISE — Boise State University and men’s basketball head coach Leon Rice have reached an agreement on a new five-year contract, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Wednesday. The agreement is subject to approval from the Idaho State Board of Education.

“I am so humbled and excited to be able to lead Bronco basketball into the future,” Rice said. “Our success has been made possible by not only the players and coaches, but the incredible support of the Boise State administration. Specifically, I would like to thank president Marlene Tromp; athletic director Jeramiah Dickey; and men’s basketball sport program administrator Cody Gougler for their commitment and dedication to the basketball program. We will continue to work daily to represent the Boise community with pride and excellence in all that we do.”



