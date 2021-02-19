Big win lifts Boise State into first place in the Mountain West Conference

BOISE
Boise State makes big plays down the stretch to move into sole possession of first place in the Mountain West Conference with a 79-70 win over Utah State. It is the first game of a two-game series that will be played Friday.
With the game tied at 60-60 RayJ Dennis hit a three that started a 19-10 run to finish the game. The Broncos were led by Derrick Alston Jr. with 26 points while Marcus Shaver Jr. chipped in 12. The Broncos overcame a career night from Utah State center Neemias Queta who had 32 points and 10 rebounds.
With this evening’s performance, Alston moves into second place into BSU’s all time scoring.
The Broncos (17-4, 11-3 in conference) were set to play the Aggies (14-6, 11-3 in conference) Friday night prior to this publication going to press.
