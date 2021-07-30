TOKYO — Olympic swimmer Arabella Sims, also known as Bella Sims, granddaughter of locals Sherri and Dennis Hironaka competed in her portion of the Olympics on Wednesday, July 28. She was the first swimmer for her team in the 4x200 freestyle relay, and managed to start the USA team off in a competitive position. After passing the duties off to her teammates, Bella continued to cheer her team on as they continued on to win the preliminary heat, advancing the team to the 4x200 freestyle relay finals.
In the finals, the USA swim coaches had decided to replace two of the swimmers with two of their top athletes, which is common in relay sports like swimming and track. The five-time gold medalist, prior to the Tokyo Olympics, Katie Ledecky was the swimmer who replaced Sims in the final.
The relay team went on to place second in the relay, and the USA team only happened to place second by 0.4 seconds. The performance earns the entirety of the relay team a silver medal. In the final, China managed to earn gold, whereas Australia, the favorites, earned bronze.
Additionally, all three teams that earned medals in the relay would have broken the world record. Although, with China placing first, they will hold the new world record in the 4x200 freestyle relay.
Therefore, Sims Olympic Games have come to an end, finishing with a silver medal.
