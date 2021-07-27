ONTARIO — The young athlete, Arabella Sims, also known as Bella Sims, from Henderson, Nevada, is the granddaughter of Sherri and Dennis Sims, of Ontario. And she has managed to qualify for the 2021 U.S. Olympic swim team for the 4x200 meter freestyle relay, at the age of 16-years old.
She trains with the Sandpipers Swimming Club, which is one of the top swimming clubs in the country.
Although Sims qualified for the 4x200 relay, she was able to hit the most Olympic Trial qualifying cuts of any male or female swimmer through both waves with 11; setting a new record. She had mentioned to her grandmother that she plans to hit all 14 qualifying cuts in the 2024 Paris Olympic Trials.
Even though she qualified for 11 time trial cuts, she refrained from racing in all of them in order to focus on her top events.
Although Sims resides in Henderson, Nevada, she is very familiar with the local area. According to her grandmother, Sims is a huge fan of Burger West, Plaza Inn breakfast, and every time it snows. Sims spends most of her summers and holidays in the local area and, as her grandmother mentioned, she sees the local area as her second home.
“She’s an inspiration to our whole family,” Sim’s grandmother said. “We all look [up] to Bella, she’s made everybody better.”
The trials took place at Omaha, Nebraska, and were broken up into two separate waves, due to COVID-19. Wave 1 of the trials was utilized for the lower ranked qualifying times, and was June 4-7. Wave 2 was dedicated to the top ranked qualifying times for the respective events, and was held from June 13-20. Out of Sims 11 qualified cuts, four of her races were held in wave 2, whereas her other, seven, races were held in wave 1.
The day that wave 1 of the trials began, June 3, a report from Swimswam’s ‘Way Too Early Recruit Ranks for the Class of 2023’ was released to the public. The report displayed a list of the athletes that are the top-ranked swimmers in the nation for the graduating class of 2023. Sims was ranked No. 1 on that list, making her the top recruit in the country for her age.
Out of Sim’s qualifying cuts, she was able to place fifth in the 200 meter freestyle, with a time of 1:57.53, and the 800 meter freestyle, with a time of 8:23.55. In the 200 meter freestyle, Sims managed to swim her best time as a professional, according to swimming news organization swimswam.com. Additionally, Sims obtained the third-best recorded time for her age group in the race, only behind four-time gold medalist Missy Franklin and five-time gold medalist Katie Ledecky. This qualifying her to have a position on the 4x200 meter freestyle relay, which will take place on Wednesday at 3:17 a.m. local time; with the finals being held later that morning at 7:30 a.m. local time.
She will start the race as the relay team’s lead-off swimmer.
