RENO – Five Oregon State wrestlers took individual titles to pace the Beavers to an overall team championship Sunday night at the Reno Tournament of Champions.
Brandon Kaylor (125 pounds), Devan Turner (133), Grant Willits (141), Trey Munoz (184) and Gray Traub (heavyweight) all claimed their respective weight classes. Overall, Oregon State ended up with 174 points, two ahead of No. 2 Wyoming.
The individual title marked the second consecutive for Traub, who also won at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas earlier this month. And the individual title came for Munoz in his first appearance as a Beaver after transferring from Arizona State.
Matthew Olguin (165) took second, while Lane Stigall (149), Mason Reiniche (174) and Ryan Reyes (197) all finished in third in their respective weight classes. J.J. Dixon ended up fourth at 197, while Jackson McKinney finished fifth at 184 and Mateo Olmos sixth at 174. Isaiah Crosby, who wrestled unattached, finished in second at 157 pounds.
Kaylor won four consecutive bouts by decision to win at 125, and is now 11-2 on the year. He has won seven consecutive matches. He is 9-1 in tournament appearances this season.
Turner went 6-0 in Reno, and ended his day with a win over No. 15 Chance Rich (Cal State Bakersfield), 7-3. Turner is 12-4 overall.
Willits, meanwhile, went 6-0 and picked up extra points in five of his six bouts, including three pins. He is 14-4 this year with five wins via falls.
Munoz battled to a 5-0 mark and also picked up three wins by extra points. He won two of those bouts by falls, and took the title with a 3-2 win over No. 17 Tate Samuelson of Wyoming.
Traub continued his hot streak and his 5-0 mark in Reno pushed him to 11 consecutive victories. His 3-1 win over Cal Poly’s Sam Aguilar not only gave him a win at heavyweight, but also pushed the Beavers to the overall team title.
