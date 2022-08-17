CORVALLIS — The Oregon State women's soccer team defeated Seattle University 2-1 on Aug. 12 at Lorenz Field.
Emma Deane scored the winning goal on a first-half corner kick. The Beavers' first tally of the day came via a Seattle U own-goal early in the match.
Overall, Oregon State led the shot count 15-8 and had three corner kicks in the match. The OSU win comes a week after the Beavers opened their preseason slate with a 4-1 exhibition win over Trinity Western.
Oregon State took an early lead as Seattle U re-directed a Beaver cross into its own net to put OSU in front within the first seven minutes of action. The Redhawks leveled the score in the 18th minute, converting a header off a set-piece.
The Beavers retook the lead in the 30th minute, as Emma Deane took a corner kick that made its way through a number of players and into the net. Oregon State entered the break leading 2-1.
Lindsey Antonson nearly added a third Beaver goal, but her effort from a tight angle was saved. Antonson rattled the crossbar in the 83rd minute, as Oregon State controlled the bulk of the possession in the second half to secure the victory.
The Beavers will open the regular season Thursday starting at 6 p.m. (PT), when Eastern Washington University visits Lorenz Field.
For the men’s team, the No. 5 Beavers defeated Corban University 1-0 in an exhibition match on Aug. 12 at Lorenz Field.
Lucas Correia scored the lone goal of the match, netting the winner on an assist from Mouhameth Thiam.
The Beavers created some early scoring changes, culminating with Ellis Spikner having his shot from the left side blocked in the 16th minute. Adrian Molina-Diaz came close to finding the opener in the 20th minute, but the goalie did well to stop the shot from seven yards out. Thiam fired one off the post in the 27th minute of the game.
Oregon State continued to dominate the possession, along with the scoring chances throughout the first half, but the teams headed to the intermission scoreless.
The Beavers broke the deadlock in the 57th minute. Thiam's shot from a tight angle deflected off the keeper and fell to the feet of Correia, who slotted it home from nine yards out.
Oregon State out-shot the Warriors 16-3 in the contest, and held a 10-1 advantage on corner kicks. Three Beaver keepers combined to keep the clean sheet. Twenty Oregon State players saw action in the contest.
The Beavers will return to exhibition action Monday at Portland. The regular season-opener will be Aug. 25 vs. UC Davis.
