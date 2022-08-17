Purchase Access

CORVALLIS — The Oregon State women's soccer team defeated Seattle University 2-1 on Aug. 12 at Lorenz Field.

Emma Deane scored the winning goal on a first-half corner kick. The Beavers' first tally of the day came via a Seattle U own-goal early in the match.



