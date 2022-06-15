CORVALLIS — Justin Boyd homered and hit three for five as the Oregon State Beavers baseball season came to an end with a 4-3 loss to Auburn, Monday afternoon at Goss Stadium on Coleman Field.
The 4-3 loss to Auburn was the last of a three-game series to determine which team would advance to the 2022 College World Series.
In the first game, the Tigers started the first inning by scoring two runs, but were unable to hold the Beavers as Oregon State surged ahead after scoring four runs. However, Auburn quickly responded, scoring two runs in the second and one in the third inning to claim the lead 5-4. The Tigers added another run in the fifth and eighth innings to build their lead to 7-4. After holding Auburn from scoring in the ninth inning, the Beavers attempted to fight their way back into the lead. However, Oregon State only scored one run in the ninth inning, resulting in a loss 7-5.
Entering the second game, the Beavers were facing elimination.
In the game, the first three innings were scoreless, with the Beavers scoring the first runs of the game when they brought in two during the top of the fourth inning. However, Auburn instantly responded in the bottom of the fourth inning by scoring two runs of their own. Oregon State slightly pulled ahead of the Tigers in the fifth inning after scoring one run, while holding Auburn from scoring.
In the sixth inning, the two teams matched each other’s offensive output by scoring one run each to bring the score to 4-3 in the Beavers’ favor. Oregon State maintained their lead throughout the remainder of the game, as the final three innings were scoreless. As a result, the Beavers claimed victory in the second game 4-3.
With the series tied 1-1, the two teams entered the third and final game of the series to determine the series victor.
In the game, Boyd’s two-run bomb, his ninth home run of the season, came in the seventh inning and pulled the Beavers to within one, 4-3. However, Oregon State left two runners in scoring position in the inning. In relation, the Beavers were 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position overall.
Boyd, whose three hits led the Beavers’ eight-hit attack, resulted in the Beavers’ scoring their first run in the fourth inning. Down 2-0 after an Auburn home run, he tripled with one out and scored when Wade Meckler grounded out.
Jaren Hunter started for Oregon State on the pitcher’s mound and took the loss, dropping to 2-2 this season. He allowed one hit and two runs throughout five innings. The win went to Auburn’s Carson Skipper, who improved to 6-3 after allowing three hits and two runs over two innings.
Auburn took the lead through a home run in the fourth inning, then, after Oregon State scored its first run in the bottom half of the inning, the Tigers took a three-run lead by the conclusion of the sixth inning. Auburn scored their first run on an OSU fielding error, then the second of the inning on a squeeze. Auburn tallied just three hits overall, including two by Sonny DiChiara, who hit the fourth-inning home run.
As a result, the Beavers lost the final game of the three-game series, resulting in the conclusion of the 2022 baseball season. Oregon State concluded the season with an overall record of 48-18 with a conference record of 20-10 — 21-10 at home, 17-6 on the road, and 10-2 at neutral locations — for a win percentage of 72.7%.
