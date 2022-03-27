CORVALLIS — The Oregon State women’s track and field team hosted the OSU Pacific Northwest meet on Saturday at the Whyte Track and Field Center. The Beavers clinched the team title with 135 overall points, tallying 13 event wins and 31 top five finishes on the day.
“It was a nice opener,” said head coach Louie Quintana. “There was great energy and vibes in the facility today. It was quite windy, so we had to be up to the challenge. We figured that this is something we need to get used to as the Pac-12 and NCAA Championship meets are in Eugene. You never know about Oregon weather.
“In the field, we were really solid in the throwing events,” said Quintana, “Redshirt freshman Jade Whitfield had an awesome day in the discus. It was great to see her in her element. Also, it was great to see redshirt junior Jordynn Slater have a solid day in the javelin. She’s going to set herself up for a great season. Redshirt senior Keely McLaughlin was a double winner, but is really starting to come into her own in the shot put.”
Whitfield clinched first in the discus with a personal-best toss of 49.80m (163’ 4”) to move to fourth in the Oregon State all-time list in the event. The Visalia, Calif. native also took fourth in the hammer throw with a personal best of 47.92m (161’ 4”). In the javelin, Slater clinched gold with a mark of 45.97m (150’ 10”). McLaughlin placed first in both the hammer throw and shot put, with tosses of 51.57m (169’ 2”) and 14.96m (49’ 1”), respectively.
The Beavers took first in the high jump, triple jump, and long jump. Senior Emma Nelson clinched gold in the high jump with a clearance of 1.65m (5’ 5”). Freshman Jaaden Steele took first in the triple jump with a leap of 11.35m (37’ 3”). In the long jump, sophomore Chelsea Howard landed first in the long jump with a mark of 5.19m (17’ 5”).
“On the track, freshman Jada Hurley looked good,” said Quintana. “It was cold and windy for everyone out there and for her to run 11.91 in the 100 meters shows some big upside for 2022. Sophomore Delaney Bahn was a nice surprise in the 100-meter hurdles and it was awesome to see graduate student Alyssa Foote get the win in the 3000 meters. She has missed a lot of time with an injury, so it was good to see her back at it today. Overall, it was a great opener and sets the table for our outdoor campaign.”
Hurley stopped the clock at 11.91 for a personal best and first-place finish in the 100 meters. In the 100-meter hurdles, Bahn stopped the clock at 14.71 for a personal-best and also matched her personal best of 25.18 in the 200 meters, which she set on April 7, 2021 at the Mountain West Challenge. In the 3000 meters, Foote clocked a time of 9:56.42 to take the crown.
Sophomore Abby Buckley, Steele, freshman Chelsie Emmerson, and Hurley placed first with a time of 49.35 in the 4x100-meter relay. The Beavers also clinched first in the 4x400-meter relay with junior Taylor Weidinger, redshirt sophomores Paige Sefried and Jade Newton, and sophomore Amber Jackson stopping the clock at 4:02.51.
Additionally, the Beavers competed in the Willamette Invitational on March 26; however, the results from the invitational will not be included, due to the Friday afternoon deadline for the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer.
