TYLER — Oregon State wide receiver Zeriah Beason is one of 53 student-athletes on the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, it was announced on Thursday.
The honor is given annually to the top offensive player at the NCAA Division I level who exhibits the characteristics that define Earl Campbell: integrity, performance, teamwork, sportsmanship, drive, community and tenacity. Nominees for the honor must have additional criteria: be born in Texas and/or graduate from a Texas high school and/or attend a Texas university or have attended a Texas-based junior college.
Beason, who hails from Duncanville, Texas, played in all seven games for the Beavers in 2020, making five starts. He caught 16 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns. He caught his first career touchdown pass in the win over Oregon, then ended his season with scores in back-to-back games versus Stanford and Arizona State.
Renewal of season tickets and new season tickets are available now.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.