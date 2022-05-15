NAMPA — On Thursday, the New Plymouth Pilgrims softball team traveled to Nampa Christian to compete against the Trojans in the Western Idaho Conference, WIC, District Championship game. Both teams that qualified for the championship game have earned an automatic bid to the state tournament. As a result, the Lady Pilgrims will travel to Orofino High School to compete in the 2022 2A State Tournament.
However, the Pilgrims claimed the WIC title after a hard-fought battle that went into extra innings. New Plymouth secured the victory when sophomore Bella Barbee (10) doubled on a 1-0 count, bringing in one run for the walk-off win, 11-10.
In the game, the two teams battled in a closely-matched, back-and-forth battle that came down to the final inning.
In the first inning, the Trojans brought in two runs to start the game.
The Pilgrims immediately responded with two runs of their own, and claimed a slight lead in the second inning after allowing Nampa Christian to score one run, while scoring two 4-3. However, the Trojans regained the lead following two runs scored in the third inning, while the Pilgrims were unable to score 5-4.
The fourth inning was scoreless, as both teams stood strong in the field. In the fifth inning, New Plymouth tied the game 5-5, but the Trojans answered quickly, scoring four runs in the sixth inning while holding the Pilgrims to one run 9-6.
As a result, the Pilgrims were facing a slight deficit as they entered the seventh inning.
Due to New Plymouth being the higher-seeded team, they were the home team even though the Trojans were playing in Nampa Christian.
Therefore, the Pilgrims stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, after holding the Trojans from scoring, for their final opportunity to tie the game or take the lead. The Pilgrims faced the challenge, and successfully tied the game prior to the third out, scoring three runs to tie the game 9-9.
As a result, the championship game entered extra innings to determine the victor.
The Pilgrims’ defense held the Trojans to only one run in the eighth inning, allowing New Plymouth the opportunity to win the game through their offense.
As a result, the Pilgrims claimed victory after Barbee hit a walk-off double to be crowned the 2022 WIC District Champions 11-10.
New Plymouth sophomore Jewel Bell led the Pilgrims in the pitcher’s circle.
The right-handed pitcher went six innings, allowing ten runs on 13 hits, striking out five and walking zero.
Up next, New Plymouth will travel to Orofino High School to compete in the state tournament as the fourth seed.
They will compete in their first-round game on May 20, starting at 11 a.m. The Pilgrims opponent will be determined following the conclusion of the state play-in games on Saturday, as the tournament seeds will be solidified. The results from the state play-in game were not included, due to the Friday afternoon deadline for the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer.
