A Baker City graduate is among 15 student-athletes who will join the Oregon State football program for the 2021 season, as announced by the university on Wednesday.

At 6-foot-5-inches and 240 pounds, Jake Wright, who graduated from Baker City High School, is signed on as a defensive end.

According to information in the release, Wright was a two-year letterwinner for his head coach and started as both a sophomore and junior. In his junior year, he was named to first-team all league on the offensive line and second team all-league on defense. Wright also lettered in basketball, as a center, in track and in baseball.

He intends to major in business at Oregon State and would like to pursuit a career as a pilot after his playing career.

According to the information, Wright volunteers at his local church as a coach at youth football camps and a local relief nursery.

Wright says he chose Oregon State because his parents are alumni and he cut his teeth traveling to games every year.

“I’ve spent a lot of time on campus and fell in love with everything about it,” he said.

A list of other athletes joining Wright in the 2021 football program follow.

• Heneli Bloomfield | OL | 6-3, 300 | Sandy, Utah | Jordan HS/Utah State

• Bryce Caufield | TE | 6-5, 220 | Lake Oswego, Ore. | Lakeridge HS

• Deshaun Fenwick | RB | 6-1, 220 | Bradenton, Fla. | Braden River HS/South Carolina

• Gavin Haines | RB | 6-1, 205 | West Linn, Ore. | West Linn HS

• Zach Holmes | OL | 6-3, 285 | West Linn, Ore. | West Linn HS

• EJ Jones | DB | 6-1, 190 | Cape Coral, Fla. | North Fort Myers HS/Ellsworth CC/Kansas

• Jack Kane | DB | 6-0, 180 | Fountain Valley, Calif. | Servite HS

• Orion Maile-Kaufusi | ILB | 6-3, 210 | Salt Lake City, Utah | East HS

• Josh McCormick | K | 6-1, 170 | Austin, Texas | Akins HS

• Carter Neuman | TE | 6-4, 240 | Eugene, Ore. | Sheldon HS

• Jeremiah Noga | WR | 6-3, 195 | Grants Pass, Ore. | Hidden Valley HS

• Tyeson Thomas | DB | 6-3, 206 | Lake Oswego, Ore. | Lakeridge HS/Del Valle HS (TX)

• Makiya Tongue | WR | 6-2, 220 | Baton Rouge, La. | University Lab HS/Georgia

• Jason White | OL | 6-5, 305 | Lakewood, Calif. | Orange Lutheran HS

