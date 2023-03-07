BAKER — On Saturday, the No. 4 Adrian Antelopes boys basketball team traveled to Baker High School to compete against the No. 2 Nixyaawii Golden Eagles in the consolation championship for fourth and sixth place.

In the game, the Antelopes battled with their opponents throughout the first quarter, with neither team gaining an advantage. As a result, the two teams entered the second quarter tied 14-14, but Adrian intended on stealing the lead prior to halftime.



