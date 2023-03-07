BAKER — On Saturday, the No. 4 Adrian Antelopes boys basketball team traveled to Baker High School to compete against the No. 2 Nixyaawii Golden Eagles in the consolation championship for fourth and sixth place.
In the game, the Antelopes battled with their opponents throughout the first quarter, with neither team gaining an advantage. As a result, the two teams entered the second quarter tied 14-14, but Adrian intended on stealing the lead prior to halftime.
In the second quarter, the Antelopes began to find an offensive rhythm, and consequently created more scoring opportunities. After they outscored their opponents 20-16, Adrian entered the locker rooms with a four-point lead 34-30.
In the second half, the Antelopes displayed their defensive strengths as they held the Golden Eagles to only 11 points in third quarter while accumulating 22 points to further increase their lead to 56-41.
Nixyaawii attempted to slim the lead, but were unable to match the Antelopes’ offensive output. Adrian concluded the game with their highest-scoring quarter of the night, as they added 24 points to their total to defeat the Golden Eagles by a substantial margin of 80-60.
Adrian senior guard Carter Bayes (2) was named Moda Health Player of the Game for scoring 18 points on the night with seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal. Senior wing Ashton Jephson (21) also added 18 points with six rebounds and three steals, while senior wing Jace Martin (13) accumulated 17 points with eight rebounds and five steals. Seniors Robert Garza (5) and Jesse Walker (32) both scored 10 points respectively.
As a result, the Antelopes concluded their season with an overall record of 23-8, 8-0 High Desert League, along with placing fourth at the OSAA 1A Boys Basketball State Tournament.
