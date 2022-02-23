ADRIAN — On Feb. 19, the 13 schools within the OSAA 2A/1A Special District 4 gathered at Adrian High School to compete in the Special District Tournament, in order to determine which wrestlers will advance to the 2022 OSAA 2A/1A State Championships.
In Special District 4, there will be two wrestlers, from each weight class, that will automatically qualify to the state tournament. Additionally, a defined criterion will determine the three remaining state bids, selected from the wrestlers that placed third in their respective district tournament.
As a team, the Adrian Antelopes wrestling team finished in 11th place with 49 points.
In relation, the Antelopes qualified two wrestlers to the state tournament, along with crowning one individual champion.
Adrian senior Toby Clow (220 lbs) pinned his way through the district tournament, after receiving a first-round bye due to being the No. 1 seed. Following the first-round bye, Clow (220 lbs) defeated his Culver opponent by pin, 39 seconds into the second round, in order to advance to the championship match.
In the championship match, Clow (220 lbs) didn’t waste any time, pinning his Enterprise opponent by pin, only 44 seconds into the first round. As a result, Clow (220 lbs) was crowned champion, along with securing his bid to the state tournament.
Antelopes’ junior Chase Andrade (170 lbs) received a first-round bye, before coming up against the No. 1 seeded wrestler from Culver High School, for the semifinals. Andrade (170 lbs) upset the top-seeded wrestler, after pinning his opponent with only 37 seconds left in the match.
As a result, Andrade (170 lbs) advanced to the championship match to face off against his opponent from Crane High School. In the championship match, Andrade (170 lbs) was defeated by his opponent in a close, down-to-the-wire match that ended 8-6.
Additionally, junior Virginia Tolman (106 lbs) finished in fifth place.
Subsequently, the Adrian Antelopes wrestling team will travel to Culver High School, to compete in the 2022 OSAA 2A/1A State Championships, on Feb. 26, start time to be determined as of press time on Friday.
