Antelopes sophomore setter Presley Speelmon (6) bumps the ball into position as Adrian seniors Lizzy Nielson (4), Shelby Sheets (13), and Allyssa Dudley (24) prepare to spike the ball during their match against Ontario on Sept. 21.
ADRIAN — On Oct. 15, the Adrian Antelopes had planned on hosting the Elgin Huskies for a 1A-Special District 2-East, 1A-SD2-E, matchup. However, the Huskies happened to forfeit the game to the Antelopes. Allowing the Antelopes to increase their overall record to seven wins and zero losses. Additionally, the Antelopes football team intended on acknowledging their senior athletes for their time, efforts, and commitment to the program over the course of their athletic careers.
In relation, the Adrian volleyball team, also, hosted Jordan Valley on Oct. 15 for a 1A-SD2-E match to conclude their regular season, as well as recognizing their senior athletes during the senior night presentations. However, the Antelopes happened to lose to the Mustangs, 3-0; 25-14, 25-22, and 25-13.
Due to the football game being cancelled, the Antelopes’ senior night was combined with the volleyball team, in order to recognize both team’s senior athletes.
The seniors from the volleyball team, including outside hitter Lizzy Nielson (4), opposite hitter Shelby Sheets (13), and middle blocker Allyssa Dudley (24), and the seniors from the football team, including running back/defensive tackle Misael Munoz (8), tight end/ defensive end Gavin Bayes (10), quarterback/safety Conley Martin (14), tight end/defensive end Riley Griffin (15), tight end/defensive tackle Riley Griffin (16), center/defensive tackle Adan Bautista (39), offensive guard/defensive tackle Trevor Bertalotto (40), and offensive guard/defensive tackle Toby Clow (54), were presented with various gifts and mementos from their friends, family, and supporters, prior to the start of the volleyball match.
With the conclusion of the volleyball season, the Antelopes finished with a record of 13 wins and 11 losses, with a league record of three wins and two losses.
Following the end of the season, the Antelopes will prepare for the 1A-SD2-E league playoffs which will determine the teams that will represent the conference at the state tournament.
For the Antelopes’ football team, they will continue through their season against the Union Bobcats for their final game of the regular season. In their game against the Bobcats, the Antelopes will attempt to finish a perfect season. They, currently, have a record of seven wins and zero losses, as they near the state playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.