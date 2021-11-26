BEND — On Nov. 20, the No. 1 Adrian Antelopes’ football team traveled to Caldera High School, in Bend, Oregon, to compete against No. 4 Lost River High School in the semifinals of the 1A Oregon Football State Championships.
Prior to the semifinals, Adrian defeated No. 16 Imbler High School in shutout fashion 58-0, and followed up with their dominant 88-6 victory in the quarterfinals against No. 8 Dufur High School in order to advance to the state semifinals.
In relation, Lost River defeated No. 13 Camas Valley in a shutout 38-0, and continued on to defeat No. 5 Waldport 63-34 in their journey to the semifinals.
As a result, the two teams competed to determine which team would advance to the state championship.
In the game, the Antelopes jumped out to a quick and early lead as they were able to find their way to the endzone three times in the first quarter, while being able to hold the Lost River offense from scoring. Adrian senior QB/S Conley Martin (14) was the first to score for the Antelopes on a 6-yard touchdown run, 2-point conversion failed 6-0. C. Martin (14) was able to find the endzone for the Antelopes’ second touchdown in the first quarter on a 58-yard touchdown run, 2-point conversion failed 12-0. The final score of the first quarter was through the air when C. Martin (14) completed a 58-yard touchdown pass to senior TE/DE Riley Griffin (15), 2-point conversion was run in by C. Martin (14) 20-0.
Lost River was able to eliminate the shutout opportunity by finding the endzone early in the second quarter on a 10-yard run 20-8. However, the Antelopes answered with three more scoring drives before the two teams went to halftime. C. Martin (14) was able to score on a 48-yard touchdown run to accumulate his third rushing touchdown of the night, 2-point conversion pass from C. Martin (14) to senior TE/DE Gavin Bayes (10) was completed to bring the score to 28-8. Antelopes’ junior RB/LB Jace Martin (13) turned on the engines as he broke away for a 56-yard touchdown run, 2-point conversion failed 34-8. Close after, C. Martin (14) showcased his speed as he broke away for a 41-yard touchdown run to increase the score to 40-8 after the 2-point conversion failed. As a result, the Antelopes went into the locker rooms with a substantial 40-8 lead.
In the second half, Lost River was the first to get in the endzone when they scored on the first offensive play of the first half, taking the ball 59 yards for a rushing touchdown 40-14. On the ensuing drive, the J. Martin (13) took the ball 48 yards for his second rushing touchdown in the game, as well as successfully converting the 2-point conversion 48-14. Following the Antelopes’ touchdown, Lost River regained possession of the ball, and began to drive the ball down the field. They took their time to ensure the drive resulted in a touchdown, being the longest offensive drive of the game at three minutes and 42 seconds. Consequently, Lost River ended the offensive drive with a 39-yard touchdown pass to bring the score to 48-20. Following Lost River’s touchdown, the Antelopes were able to form another scoring offensive drive before the end of the third quarter when C. Martin (14) scored on a 17-yard touchdown run, sophomore QB/DE Jace Bateman (12) converted the 2-point conversion on a run play to increase the Antelopes’ lead to 56-20.
In the fourth quarter, the Antelopes struck first as C. Martin (14) scored his sixth rushing touchdown of the night on a 32-yard run, 2-point conversion failed 62-20.
The remainder of the game was scoreless, resulting in the final score of the game being 62-20 in the Antelopes favor. As a result the Antelopes will advance to the state championship to compete against their 1A-SD2-E league opponent, No. 2 Powder Valley High School.
Earlier in the season, the two teams collided for their regular season conference game. The Antelopes came out on top, in shutout fashion, defeating Powder Valley 38-0. The state championship game will be held at Baker High School, in Baker City, Oregon, on Nov. 27 starting at 1 p.m. (PT).
Stat Leaders
Through the air, the Antelopes were led by Bateman (12), who completed 1 of 4 for 34 yards. Additionally, C. Martin completed 3 of 8 for 33 yards, along with one passing touchdown.
In the receiving category, the Antelopes were led by Griffin (15), who was able to accumulate 60 receiving yards on two catches. Additionally, J. Martin (13) added 7 yards on one catch.
On the ground, C. Martin (14) led the team offensively by rushing for 221 yards on 13 carries for an average of 17 yards per carry. Additionally, C. Martin (14) was able to score six of the Antelopes’ touchdowns on the ground. In relation, J. Martin (13) was able to add 165 rushing yards to the team’s total on nine carries for an average of 18.3 yards per carry, along with two touchdowns to assist the team in their 62-20 semifinal victory.
