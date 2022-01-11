JOSEPH — On Jan. 7-8, the Adrian High School wrestling team traveled to Joseph High School for the Jo-Hi Invitational Tournament. The Antelopes were the only local school in attendance, but were one of 14 teams that competed in the tournament.
For Adrian, the Antelopes had one athlete competing in the women’s bracket, along with two athletes that would be competing in the men’s bracket.
In the men’s tournament, Adrian freshman Derek Faulconer did not place in the 160-lbs division.
In the first round, Faulconer came up against Gabe Wilson, from Culver High School, and wasn’t able to get the best of Wilson, losing by fall in the first round.
In the consolation bracket, Faulconer received a bye for the first round before coming up against Imbler’s Isaih Trujillo. Faulconer lost to Trujillo by fall in the first round, resulting in the conclusion of the tournament for Faulconer.
In the 220-lbs division, Antelopes’ senior Toby Clow was able to accumulate 26 points to his team’s total as he powered his way through the tournament bracket to be crowned the champion.
In the first round, Clow immediately advanced to the quarterfinals of the championship bracket, due to receiving a first-round bye. After advancing in the tournament, Clow competed against Max Moritz, from Santiam Christian, and was able to pin Moritz in only 14 seconds.
As a result, Clow advanced to the semifinals to compete against Culver High School’s Clancy Rutledge. After a hard fought match, Clow was able to come out on top after defeating Rutledge in a 6-2 decision. Consequently, Clow advanced to the Jo-Hi Invitational championship match.
In the championship, Clow came up against Andrew Haase, from Santiam Christian, where Clow was able to gain the early advantage over Haase. As a result, Clow was crowned champion after pinning Haase, 1 minute 43 seconds into the first round.
In the women’s tournament, the Antelopes only had one competitor. However, Adrian junior Virginia Tolman was able to battle her way through the tournament bracket to be crowned champion in the 101-110-lbs division.
In the first round, Tolman received a bye, advancing her to the semifinals of the championship bracket. In the semifinals, Tolman came up against Megan Brock, from Joseph/Wallowa, who she was able to pin 52 seconds into the second round of the match.
Subsequently, Tolman advanced to the Jo-Hi Invitational championship match, where she came up against Milah Fincher, from Union High School.
In the championship match, the two athletes battled, but, in the end, Tolman was able to pin Fincher with only 21 seconds left in the second round, in order to be crowned champion.
