BAKER — On Thursday, the No. 4 Adrian Antelopes boys basketball team traveled to Baker High School to compete against the No. 5 North Douglas Warriors to determine which team would advance to the OSAA Semifinals.
In the game, the two teams battled throughout four, hard-fought quarters, but the Antelopes were unable to match North Douglas’ offensive output throughout the duration of the game.
In the first half, Adrian allowed North Douglas to earn a four-point lead in the first quarter after they outscored the Antelopes 12-8. However, the two teams surged in the second quarter, with neither team expanding or slimming the lead as both teams scored 19 points respectively prior to halftime 31-27.
The Warriors began to take control of the game throughout the second half as they extended their lead by four points in the third quarter, before exploding in the fourth quarter to outscore the Antelopes 34-21 in the second half to claim victory 65-48.
The Antelopes were led by senior wing Ashton Jephson (21), who scored a total of 16 points with nine rebounds and two steals. He was closely followed by senior guard Carter Bayes (2), 14 points with four rebounds and three steals; and senior wing Robert Garza (5), 11 points with three rebounds and two assists. Additionally, senior wing Jace Martin (13) pulled down a total of 10 rebounds while adding two points.
Consequently, Adrian fell into the consolation bracket following the loss, and competed against No. 8 Trinity Lutheran earlier this morning in the consolation semifinals. However, the results were not included in the article, due to the Friday morning deadline.
The results of the consolation semifinals will be included in the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer.
If the Antelopes claim victory, they will advance to the consolation championship to compete for fourth and sixth place, on Saturday starting at 9:45 a.m. (PT) at Baker High School.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.