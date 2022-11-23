Prep Football Antelopes earn 16 All-League Awards Jace Martin named Player of the Year Mikhail LeBow Argus Observer Mikhail LeBow Author email Nov 23, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ADRIAN — On Nov. 21, Adrian Antelopes Head Football Coach Bill Wortman submitted the OSAA Special District 2-East All-League Awards to the Argus Observer through email.The Antelopes earned a multitude of awards, including three special teams, five offensive, and seven defensive awards.Additionally, Adrian senior running back Jace Martin was named the Special District 2-East Player of the Year, while also being declared one of the 1st-Team All-League Running Backs.Player of the YearJace Martin (Adrian)OffenseQuarterbackHonorable Mention: Jace Bateman (Adrian)Running Back1st Team: Jace Martin (Adrian)Tight End2nd Team: Robert Garza (Adrian)Guard1st Team: Chase Andrade (Adrian)Center1st Team: Brock Bertalotto (Adrian)DefenseLinebacker1st Team: Jace Martin (Adrian)1st Team: Rance Jordan (Adrian)Defensive Back2nd Team: Colten Bayes (Adrian)Defensive Ends1st Team: Octavio Bautista (Adrian)2nd Team: Edgar Amaral (Adrian)Defensive Linemen1st Team: Chase Andrade (Adrian)Honorable Mention: Ashton Jephson (Adrian)Special TeamsReturner1st Team: Jace Martin (Adrian)Punter1st Team: Jace Martin (Adrian)Kicker2nd Team: Jace Martin (Adrian) Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Adrian Antelopes Head Jace Martin Sport American Football Running Back All-league Awards Bill Wortman Special Team Multitude Mikhail LeBow Author email Follow Mikhail LeBow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
