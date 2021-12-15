CULVER — Recently, on Dec. 11, the Adrian men’s and women’s wrestling teams competed in the Culver Invitational, held at Culver High School. For the Adrian men’s team, the invitational was a double-elimination bracket style tournament, whereas for the Antelopes’ sole wrestler in the women’s division competed in a round-robin tournament amongst four athletes in her weight class.
In the tournament, Adrian freshman Derek Faulconer did not place in the 160-lbs division.
In the first round, Faulconer received a bye, advancing him into the second round. However, Faulconer was pinned by Glendale’s Chris Singleton, dropping Faulconer into the consolation bracket.
In the consolation bracket, Faulconer fell to Crook County’s Brennon Allen by pin, being eliminated from the tournament.
Adrian junior Chase Andrade was able to battle his way through the tournament in order to place fourth in the 182-lbs division.
In the first round, Andrade pinned Chiloquin’s Anthony Ortiz in a quick match that only lasted 12 seconds. In the second round, Andrade continued through the tournament as he pinned Lowell’s Paul Clark in one minute and 29 seconds, advancing to the quarterfinals. As Andrade advanced, he came up against Mazama’s Seth McLane, who battled with Andrade throughout the entirety of the match. However, Andrade was able to get the upper hand, defeating McLane by decision 7-3. In the semifinals, Andrade fell to Madras’ Reece White by major decision, losing 12-2.
As a result, he fell into the consolation semifinals where he came up against Heppner/Ione’s Conor Brosnan, defeating Brosnan by pin, one minute into the second round. Consequently, Andrade advanced to the consolation championship, where he was pinned by Glide’s Corbyn Kangiser, resulting in Andrade placing fourth in the tournament.
Additionally, senior Toby Clow fought his way to the tournament championship in order to claim the gold medal for the Culver Invitational.
In the first round, Clow received a bye, immediately advancing to the next round of the tournament. In the second round, Clow defeated Sisters’ Jacob Washington by pin, 41 seconds into the third round of the match. In the quarterfinals, Clow pinned Glide’s Brock Barron-Perreira with only two seconds left in the second round, advancing to the semifinals. As Clow neared the championship match, he focused his attention on his match against Madras’ Conner Comingore. Clow was able to defeat Comingore in order to advance to the championship, pinning Comingore 54 seconds into the second round. In the championship, Clow appeared to dominate the match by pinning his opponent, Glide’s Jaden Rondeau, 32 seconds into the match. As a result, Clow claimed the gold medal for the Antelopes.
In the women’s classification, Antelopes’ junior Virginia Tolman was able to place second in the 83-99-lbs division. Tolman competed in three matches, due to the tournament bracket being a round-robin style bracket. In Tolman’s first match, she was able to defeat La Pine’s Cortanie Hendry, pinning Hendry in 26 seconds. In Tolman’s second match, she was defeated by Madras’ Arianna Flores by decision, losing 14-9. In her third match, Tolman was able to defeat her opponent, Riverside’s Mayte Pecheco, by pin with 50 seconds left in the match. As a result, Tolman concluded the round-robin tournament with a 2-1 record, claiming second place in her division.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.