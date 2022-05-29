EUGENE — On May 21, the Adrian Antelopes and Four Rivers Falcons concluded the 2022 track season at the 1A OSAA Track and Field State Championships.
In the state championship meet, the Adrian Antelopes boys team were crowned the 2022 OSAA State Champions as a team, scoring a total of 74 points. Adrian junior Jace Martin earned four gold medals during the state championship, two in individual events and two in relays.
For the Lady Antelopes, they finished as the state runner-up as a team, scoring a total of 82 points. Adrian freshman Addy Martin claimed the gold medals in all four of her events, including two individual events and two relays.
Overall, Adrian crowned two state champions in four individual events, along with four champion relay teams. Additionally, the Antelopes earned 10 top five finishes, not including the champions.
The following results include each local athlete that participated in the 2022 1A OSAA State Championships.
Boys
Team Scores:
1. Adrian, 74
Adrian
Conley Martin, senior
100 Meters — 2nd, 11.38
200 Meters — 2nd, 22.85, PR
4x100 Relay — 1st, 43.82
4x400 Relay — 1st, 3:34.84
Jace Martin, junior
100 Meters — 1st, 11.08
200 Meters — 1st, 22.35
4x100 Relay — 1st, 43.82
4x400 Relay — 1st, 3:34.84
Jesse Walker, junior
400 Meters — 6th, 54.97
4x400 Relay — 1st, 3:34.84
Riley Griffin, senior
110m Hurdles — 2nd, 17.08, PR
4x100 Relay — 1st, 43.82
Triple Jump — 12th, 38’1”
Gavin Bayes, senior
300m Hurdles — 5th, 44.09
4x100 Relay — 1st, 43.82
4x400 Relay — 1st, 3:34.84
Long Jump — 9th, 18’8”
Colten Bayes, freshman
Triple Jump — 6th, 40’5.25”
Girls
Team Scores:
2. Adrian, 82
T28. Four Rivers, 3
Adrian
Addy Martin, freshman
100 Meters — 1st, 12.81, PR
200 Meters — 1st, 26.65
4x100 Relay — 1st, 51.14
4x400 Relay — 1st, 4:16.36
Riley Lucas, senior
200 Meters — 4th, 27.56
4x100 Relay — 1st, 51.14
4x400 Relay — 1st, 4:16.36
Presley Speelmon, sophomore
800 Meters — 2nd, 2:32.30
1500 Meters — 3rd, 5:14.22, PR
4x100 Relay — 1st, 51.14
4x400 Relay — 1st, 4:16.36
Evalyn Nunez, sophomore
1500 Meters — 10th, 5:53.82
3000 Meters — 9th, 12:31.86
Lizzy Nielson, senior
4x100 Relay — 1st, 51.14
High Jump — N/A, NH
Long Jump — 6th, 14’9.75”
Triple Jump — 2nd, 32’3.75”
Allyssa Dudley, senior
Shot Put — 2nd, 34’, PR
Discus — 5th, 92’7”
Rylee Ready, sophomore
4x400 Relay — 1st, 4:16.36
Four Rivers
Abby Nunez, freshman
4x100 Relay — 6th, 55.18
Lacatia Mason, freshman
4x100 Relay — 6th, 55.18
Mariana Lopez, junior
4x100 Relay — 6th, 55.18
Leah Benson, freshman
4x100 Relay — 6th, 55.18
