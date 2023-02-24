MALHEUR COUNTY — On Wednesday, the No. 30 Four Rivers boys basketball team traveled to No. 3 Open Door Christian Academy, in Troutdale, to battle with the Huskies in the first round of the OSAA 1A Boys Basketball State Tournament. On the other side of the bracket, the No. 4 Adrian Antelopes hosted No. 29 Triangle Lake Wednesday night.
Four Rivers Senior Preparatory
In the game, the Falcons battled with the third-ranked team in the 1A classification, but they were unable to slow the Huskies’ offense down. As a result, Open Door Christian Academy claimed victory by a substantial amount 75-42, bringing the Falcons’ season to an end.
Four Rivers finished with an overall record of 13-14, 5-3 HDL, placing fourth in the league.
Adrian High School
The highly-ranked Antelopes faced off against Triangle Lake in the first round of the playoffs, and displayed their offensive and defensive capabilities as they claimed a dominant victory over their opponents.
Defensively, they held the Lakers to only 25 points throughout the duration of the game, while accumulating a total of 67 points to defeat Triangle Lake 67-25 to advance to the second round of the state tournament.
As a result, the Antelopes will battle against No. 20 Myrtle Point, as Adrian continues to strive for the state title.
The two teams will battle on Adrian’s home court on Saturday, starting at 5:30 p.m.
