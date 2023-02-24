MALHEUR COUNTY — On Wednesday, the No. 30 Four Rivers boys basketball team traveled to No. 3 Open Door Christian Academy, in Troutdale, to battle with the Huskies in the first round of the OSAA 1A Boys Basketball State Tournament. On the other side of the bracket, the No. 4 Adrian Antelopes hosted No. 29 Triangle Lake Wednesday night.

Four Rivers Senior Preparatory



Tags

Load comments