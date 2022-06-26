BOISE — Thanks to a generous $1.8 million commitment from Agri Beef, a family-owned and operated producer of Double R Ranch beef headquartered in Boise, Idaho, a high-definition video board will be installed on the existing support structure in the north endzone of Albertsons Stadium for the 2022 season, director of athletics Jeramiah Dickey announced Friday.
With the $1.8 million gift, Boise State Athletics has received four commitments greater than $1 million this fiscal year, a department record.
Compared to the current board, the new video board will increase in size by more than 18 feet in width, and the new dimensions will become 77 feet wide by 37 feet tall, and approximately 2850 square feet. This is roughly a 25 percent increase in the viewing area. Similar to the recent announcement of a new video board installation in the south endzone, the Double R Ranch video board will feature a state-of-the-art, crystal clear, 10-millimeter HD visual experience.
“We will continue our relentless pursuit of elevating the gameday experience in Albertsons Stadium,” Dickey said. “Our unwavering partnership with Agri Beef spans decades, and we are sincerely grateful for the family company’s commitment to our success.
I want to thank the leadership and great people of Agri Beef for their belief in our vision, which very much impacts our student-athletes, coaches and Bronco Nation.”
The commitment by Agri Beef Co. and its Double R Ranch beef brand includes a ten-year extension to its current north video board primary naming rights. It will also support expansion and upgrades to the concession stand televisions throughout the stadium concourse and Stueckle Sky Center.
“It has been very gratifying to have been a contributor to the growth of Boise State athletics through our investments in the Double R Ranch Club in the Sky Center, the video board in ExtraMile Arena, and the north endzone video board in Albertsons stadium. With this latest investment, we are excited to further upgrade the experience with a brand new video board as well as new televisions throughout the stadium ensuring no fan will have to miss a single play even while picking up a Double R Ranch Bronco dog in concessions,” said Jay Theiler, EVP Corporate Affairs. “The momentum being created by Jeramiah Dickey and his staff, including Coach Avalos, is palpable and we are honored to continue our support of Bronco Athletics and Boise State football,” he added.
Begun as a ranching and cattle-feeding operation by the Rebholtz family in 1968, Agri Beef Co. is a family-owned company headquartered in Boise. The company employs over 1,200 employees today and is involved in every step of beef production from ranch to table and is internationally recognized for producing the highest quality beef brands including Snake River Farms American Wagyu beef and Double R Ranch Northwest beef. Agri Beef is currently partnering with livestock producers in building a new state-of-the-art processing plant in Jerome, Idaho that is expected to be operational early next year.
While a completion date for the upgraded Double R Ranch video board is not finalized, it is anticipated the video board will be operating in time for Boise State’s home opener vs. UT-Martin on September 17.
The $1.8 million commitment is the second leadership gift of at least $500,000 since announcing the Playbook for Success in April, which identifies 12 critical priorities to position Bronco Athletics for future successes and sustainability. Included in the Playbook for Success was a comprehensive facilities analysis, which provided concepts for Albertsons Stadium enhancements and, ultimately, an Athletics Master Village. The recommendation for an Athletics Master Village was introduced to include implementation from all four elements of the department’s What’s Next Initiative — infrastructure, student-athlete experience, marketability and revenue generation.
