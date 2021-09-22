ONTARIO — On Tuesday, September 21, the Adrian Antelopes traveled to Ontario High School to take on the Tigers in a non-conference volleyball match. The Antelopes had a record of eight wins and six losses prior to the match, whereas the Tigers have been unable to get a win, so far this season. The Tigers were looking to get their first win of the season on their home court, but Adrian traveled to Ontario with the mission of getting the win. In the end, the Antelopes managed to gain the victory in shutout fashion, 3-0.
A close, down to the wire set started the match off for the two teams. They exchanged points, never letting their opponent gain an edge, until the end of the set. Once both teams had scored nearly 20 points, Adrian saw an opportunity and capitalized in order to go on a run to finish out the set, 25-21.
The Antelopes took their momentum into the next set, where they continued on their scoring streak. The Antelopes were able to win the second set with more breathing room than they had in the first, 25-13, managing to limit the Tigers’ scoring. They were able to grow their overall lead in the match, 2-0.
In the third set, the Tigers tried to claw their way back into the game, managing to score more points than they did in the prior set. However, the Antelopes managed to gain the victory in the third set, in addition to sealing the overall victory for the match with a final score of 3-0.
The Antelopes progressed to nine wins and six losses on the season after the game on Sept. 21.
The Antelopes will continue through their season on Friday, September 24, with a league match versus Harper Charter School, hosted at Adrian High School, at 5 p.m.
The Tigers will continue their season with a league match versus La Grande High School on Wednesday, September 29, at 7 p.m. (MT).
