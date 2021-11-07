ADRIAN — On Nov. 5, the Adrian Antelopes hosted the Imbler Panthers for the first round of the 1A Oregon Football State Playoffs. The Antelopes entered the state playoffs as the number one seeded team in the tournament, due to their dominant, regular season performance. Consequently, the Antelopes took on Imbler, who was the sixteenth seed.
In the game, the Antelopes’ defense set the tempo of the game by forcing the Panthers to multiple fourth downs, as well as forcing multiple turnovers by intercepting the ball. As a result, the Antelopes were able to create a plethora of offensive scoring opportunities.
In the first quarter, the Antelopes’ offense were able to find their way to the endzone on multiple occasions, while the defense continued to stop the Panthers’ offense. By the end of the quarter, the Antelopes were able to create a 30 point margin, 30-0.
In the second quarter, the Antelopes’ defense continued to force Imbler’s offense to fourth downs, resulting in the Panthers punting the ball. However, the defensive secondary forced additional turnovers by intercepting the ball, and taking over possession of the ball in good field position, creating a scoring opportunity for the offense. The Antelopes were able to find their way to the endzone for three more touchdowns, in order to bring the score to 52-0 at the end of the first half of the game.
In the second half, the Antelopes’ offense slowed down as they maneuvered athletes into different positions. As a result, Adrian was only able to acquire one more touchdown by the end of the game, bringing the final score to 58-0, concluding the Antelopes first round game in the state playoffs.
With their win over the Imbler Panthers, the Antelopes increased their overall record to 10-0, and a conference record of 6-0. Additionally, the Antelopes have been able to outscore their opponents, 468 points scored to 28 points allowed throughout the duration of the season. Averaging 46.8 points per game while allowing 2.8 points per game.
The Antelopes will advance to the quarterfinals of the state playoffs on Nov. 12 at Adrian High School, time to be determined, against the winner of the game between Dufur and Gold Beach High School.
