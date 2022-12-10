POWDER VALLEY — Starting on Thursday, the Four Rivers and Adrian boys and girls basketball teams traveled to Powder Valley High School for the Calvin Hiatt Memorial. Each team competed in three games spanning over the course of three days, and concluded on Saturday.
Throughout Thursday and Friday, the Antelopes remained undefeated throughout the tournament, with both the boys and girls defeating both their opponents.
The Lady Falcons claimed a 1-1 record following their game on Friday, whereas the boys lost two hard-fought battles.
Four Rivers
On Thursday, the Falcons faced off against Imbler High School for their first matchup in the tournament. However, Four Rivers was unable to claim victory on the first day, as the boys were defeated in a one-point thriller 36-35 while the Lady Falcons lost 45-19.
On Friday, Four Rivers battled against the Joseph Eagles. In the matchup, the Lady Falcons defeated the Lady Eagles in a defensive showdown 22-10, whereas the boys lost 47-34.
Adrian
The Antelopes competed against Joseph during the Thursday portion of the tournament. The boys battled back and forth with the Eagles in a down-to-the-wire, high-scoring matchup that ended in Adrian's favor 66-60, while the Lady Antelopes dominated their opponents in an offensive display 48-26.
On Friday, Adrian competed against the Pine Eagle Spartans in their second game of the tournament. In the matchup, both teams claimed dominant victories over their opponents, as the boys outscored the Spartans 73-45 while the Lady Antelopes defeated Pine Eagle 51-26.
The results from the games on Saturday were not included, due to the Friday deadline for the Sunday edition of the Argus Observer. Consequently, an update of the tournament results will be included in the Tuesday edition of the Argus Observer.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.