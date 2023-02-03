ONTARIO - On Thursday, the Four Rivers Falcons boys and girls basketball teams hosted the Adrian Antelopes for a High Desert League showdown between the two schools.
The game on Thursday marks the second matchup between the Falcons and the Antelopes this season, with Adrian sweeping Four Rivers as they outscored the Falcons 125-46 combined; boys, 73-29, and girls, 52-17.
In the second matchup, the Falcons displayed their progression since midseason, as the games were a closer matchup than before.
For the boys, the two teams battled back and forth as the game came down to the final minutes. After four, hard-fought quarters, the Antelopes claimed a narrow victory 53-47 to sweep the Falcons in the regular season.
Consequently, the Antelopes improved their overall record to 16-4, 6-0 HDL, whereas the Four Rivers overall record fell to 9-11, 3-3 HDL.
In the girls’ game, the Lady Falcons competed with the Antelopes, but were unable to match Adrian’s offensive output through all four quarters. As a result, the Lady Antelopes surged ahead to claim a 16-point victory over their league opponents 46-30.
Following the game, Adrian’s overall record improved to 10-10, 3-1 HDL, whereas Four Rivers’ overall record fell to 4-14, 0-5 HDL.
Up next, the Adrian Antelopes will prepare to host the Huntington Locomotives later today on their home court for another HDL matchup as they near the end of the regular season, starting at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
For the Falcons, Four Rivers will remain on their home court to compete against Dayville/Monument in a non-league matchup on Tuesday, starting at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
