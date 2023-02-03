ONTARIO - On Thursday, the Four Rivers Falcons boys and girls basketball teams hosted the Adrian Antelopes for a High Desert League showdown between the two schools.

The game on Thursday marks the second matchup between the Falcons and the Antelopes this season, with Adrian sweeping Four Rivers as they outscored the Falcons 125-46 combined; boys, 73-29, and girls, 52-17.



