ADRIAN — On Saturday, the Adrian Antelopes volleyball teams hosted the High Desert League Tournament, in order to determine which teams would represent the league at the state level. The Lady Antelopes competed in two matches throughout the day, defeating Prairie City — 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 25-27, 15-5; 3-2 — before advancing to the HDL Championship to face off against Crane.

However, Adrian was defeated in the championship match 18-25, 17-25, 16-25; 3-0. Consequently, the Lady Antelopes finished the regular season as the HDL runner-up.



Tags

Load comments