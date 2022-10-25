ADRIAN — On Saturday, the Adrian Antelopes volleyball teams hosted the High Desert League Tournament, in order to determine which teams would represent the league at the state level. The Lady Antelopes competed in two matches throughout the day, defeating Prairie City — 24-26, 25-20, 25-23, 25-27, 15-5; 3-2 — before advancing to the HDL Championship to face off against Crane.
However, Adrian was defeated in the championship match 18-25, 17-25, 16-25; 3-0. Consequently, the Lady Antelopes finished the regular season as the HDL runner-up.
In the first match, Adrian struggled to find their offensive rhythm, and were outscored 24-26 as a result. After making some adjustments, the Lady Antelopes surged ahead in the second set to claim victory 25-20, in order to tie the overall score 1-1. Adrian carried their momentum into the third set, and pulled out a close, hard-fought win after breaking through the Lady Panthers’ defense 25-23.
After claiming the overall lead 2-1, the Lady Antelopes continued to battle with Prairie City. However, the Lady Panthers found an answer in the fourth set to defeat Adrian in a deuce 25-27. As a result, the match went into the fifth set to determine which team would advance to the championship.
In the final set, the Lady Antelopes protected their home court in dominant fashion to defeat the Lady Panthers 15-5 to claim victory 3-2 overall.
Later in the afternoon, Adrian faced off against Crane High School in the championship game. However, the Lady Antelopes were unable to match the Lady Mustangs’ offensive output, and were defeated in three sets as a result. Therefore, Adrian became the 2022 High Desert League Runner-up.
Up next, the Lady Antelopes will prepare for the first round of the 2022 1A OSAA Volleyball State Tournament. Adrian received the 13th seed, and will host No. 20 Myrtle Point tomorrow, starting at 5 p.m.
