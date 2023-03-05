BAKER CITY — On Friday morning, the Adrian Antelopes boys basketball team traveled to Baker High School to compete against the No. 8 Trinity Lutheran Saints in the consolation semifinals of the OSAA 1A Boys Basketball State Tournament.

Prior to the game, the Antelopes were defeated by No. 5 North Douglas 65-48, whereas the Saints lost to No. 1 Crane High School 68-54.



Tags

Load comments