BAKER CITY — On Friday morning, the Adrian Antelopes boys basketball team traveled to Baker High School to compete against the No. 8 Trinity Lutheran Saints in the consolation semifinals of the OSAA 1A Boys Basketball State Tournament.
Prior to the game, the Antelopes were defeated by No. 5 North Douglas 65-48, whereas the Saints lost to No. 1 Crane High School 68-54.
In the consolation semifinals, Adrian surged ahead of Trinity Lutheran early in the game, and were able to build their lead throughout the first half. After the Antelopes outscored their opponents 20-11 in the first quarter, they slightly extended their lead prior to halftime to enter the locker rooms with a 10-point lead, 33-23.
In the third quarter, the two teams continued to battle in a high-intensity game. Both schools continued to fight for the ball, while attempting to create scoring opportunities. However, Adrian’s defense held Trinity Lutheran to only eight points in the third quarter. Offensively, the Antelopes increased their lead after scoring 13 points, and entered the fourth quarter ahead 46-31.
In the final eight minutes, the Saints attempted to slim Adrian’s lead, but were unable to steal the lead even though they outscored the Antelopes 19-10 in the fourth quarter. Yet, Adrian stood tall as they claimed victory over Trinity Lutheran 56-50.
Additionally, the Antelopes competed against No. 2 Nixyaawii in the consolation championship for fourth and sixth place on Saturday, but the results were unable to be included as a result of the Friday deadline for the Sunday edition. More information regarding the consolation championship will be included in the Tuesday edition of the Argus Observer.
