CRANE — Recently, the Adrian Antelopes wrestling team traveled to Crane High School to compete in the 1A State Tournament, unassociated with the Oregon School Activities Association, OSAA. The tournament is an unofficial 1A State Tournament that was started in 2004 in hopes of getting all of the 1A schools together to compete in a tournament strictly for the 1A classification, according to Adrian head coach Eddie Kinkade.

Currently, the 1A and 2A classifications are combined for a joint state tournament, and will take place at Culver High School, starting on Feb. 26.

In the tournament, the Antelopes placed four athletes in the top four, along with crowning two champions. Consequently, Adrian’s Virginia Tolman defeated her opponents, in order to earn her ticket to the championship match. Tolman defeated her opponent, becoming the champion of the women’s 113-lbs classification. Additionally, Antelopes’ Toby Clow advanced his way to the championship match of the 220-lbs classification. As a result, Clow defeated his opponent, claiming the title of 220-lbs champion.

Adrian’s Chase Andrade was also able to qualify for the championship match in the 170-lbs classification. However, Andrade fell to his opponent, earning second place in the tournament. Additionally, Antelopes’ Derek Faulconer qualified for the third-and-fourth-place match where he fell to his opponent, placing fourth in the tournament.

Subsequently, the Antelopes performed to a high standard at the unsanctioned 1A State Tournament, and will continue through the remainder of the season until Feb. 26, for the OSAA 1A/2A State Tournament.

