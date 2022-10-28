ADRIAN — On Wednesday, the No. 13 Adrian Antelopes volleyball team hosted the No. 20 Myrtle Point Bobcats in the first round of the 2022 1A OSAA Volleyball State Tournament. Adrian hosted its first-round match, due to being the higher-seeded team.

The two teams battled throughout a hard-fought match, ultimately ending in the Antelopes’ favor as they claimed a shutout victory over the Lady Bobcats — 25-22, 25-16, 25-18; 3-0.



