ADRIAN — On Wednesday, the No. 13 Adrian Antelopes volleyball team hosted the No. 20 Myrtle Point Bobcats in the first round of the 2022 1A OSAA Volleyball State Tournament. Adrian hosted its first-round match, due to being the higher-seeded team.
The two teams battled throughout a hard-fought match, ultimately ending in the Antelopes’ favor as they claimed a shutout victory over the Lady Bobcats — 25-22, 25-16, 25-18; 3-0.
In the first set, Myrtle Point quickly displayed their athleticism, as they battled through volleys with the Lady Antelopes.
However, the Adrian team continued to make athletic plays to maintain its leverage over the Bobcats. As a result, the Antelopes claimed the early lead after defeating Myrtle Point in a close first set 25-22.
Adrian utilized its momentum to gain the edge early in the second set, but Myrtle Point continued to keep the score within a few points until the Antelopes served their way to victory in the second set.
They gained a substantial lead in the second set after acing several serves, leading to their victory in the second set 25-16.
In the third set, the Antelopes remained strong defensively, as they protected their home court.
They continued to steal points from the Bobcats after creating scoring opportunities from various athletic plays. Consequently, Adrian claimed victory over Myrtle Point in the third set 25-18, ultimately claiming the first-round win in three sets.
Up next, the Antelopes will travel to Oregon City to compete against No. 4 North Clackamas Christian School in the second round of the state tournament Saturday, starting at 4 p.m. Pacific Time.
If the Antelopes were to claim victory over Clackamas Christian, they would advance to the quarterfinals from the B-block as one of the final eight teams remaining.
