BAKER CITY — Recently, on Nov. 27, the No. 1 Adrian Antelopes football team traveled to Baker City High School to compete against their 1A-Special District 2-East league opponent, the No. 2 Powder Valley Badgers, for the OnPoint Community Credit Union 1A Football State Championship.
Earlier in the regular season, the two teams competed in a one-sided competition in favor of the Antelopes. Adrian was able to win the game in shutout fashion 38-0, whereas the Badgers’ only loss of the regular season came by the hand of the Antelopes.
As a result, the two teams were highly ranked in the state tournament. Throughout the tournament, Adrian defeated No. 16 Imbler High School in shutout fashion 58-0, and followed up with their dominant 88-6 victory in the quarterfinals against No. 8 Dufur High School in order to advance to the state semifinals. In the semifinals, No. 3 Lost River battled with Adrian, but, in the end, the Antelopes defeated Lost River 62-20 in order to earn their ticket to the state championship.
In the state championship, the two teams steadily fought back and forth, but neither team was able to gain the advantage over the other. The Antelopes found a spark of energy when senior QB/S Conley Martin (14) was the first athlete to find the endzone during the state championship on a 61-yard touchdown run in the first two minutes of the game, which was followed by the Antelopes’ failed 2-point conversion to make the score 6-0.
Following C. Martin’s (14) touchdown, Powder Valley responded by returning the ensuing kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown. The Badgers were able to convert the 2-point conversion, in order to take the lead from the Antelopes 8-6.
The next score of the game wasn’t until the beginning of the second quarter. Within the first minute of the second quarter, Powder Valley was able to increase their lead on a 65-yard touchdown run. The Badgers were able to score on the 2-point conversion, as well, to bring the score to 16-6.
The Antelopes retained possession of the ball, and within a few minutes, was able to find the endzone when C. Martin (14) scored on a 2-yard touchdown run, 2-point conversion was completed by junior RB/LB Jace Martin (13) to bring the score to 16-14.
As the two teams entered the locker rooms for halftime, it appeared that the Antelopes’ unsuccessful 2-point conversion in the beginning of the game was starting to become troublesome.
In the second half, Powder Valley started with possession of the ball, and was able to move the ball downfield to score on a 8-yard touchdown pass. The 2-point conversion was successful, bringing the score to 24-14.
The Antelopes responded, just two minutes later, on a 23-yard touchdown pass from C. Martin (14) to senior TE/DE Gavin Bayes (10) to bring the score to 24-22 after the successful 2-point conversion.
Shortly after, Powder Valley intended on maintaining their lead over the Antelopes. As a result, the Badgers were able to find the endzone on a 23-yard touchdown run, 2-point conversion was successful 32-22.
The Antelopes continued to fight back as they trailed through the majority of the game, which wasn’t a normality throughout the season. As a result, Adrian remained focused on their goal, and was able to drive the ball downfield to score as J. Martin (13) took the ball into the endzone on a 13-yard touchdown run as the third quarter came to an end. The 2-point conversion was successful, resulting in the two teams entering the fourth quarter in a close fought battle 32-30.
The fourth quarter began as the Antelopes kickoff team came onto the field. As Powder Valley retained possession, the Badgers were able to find the endzone on a 9-yard touchdown run, but were unsuccessful on the 2-point conversion as the Antelopes were able to hold the Badgers to keep the score within a single possession 38-30.
Following the Powder Valley touchdown, the Antelopes regained possession of the ball, and took their time to form a scoring offensive drive in order to give them the opportunity to tie the game. The offensive drive lasted a little longer than four minutes and took a total of 12 plays to find the endzone, when J. Martin (13) scored on a 2-yard touchdown run. C. Martin (14) was able to follow by converting the 2-point conversion to tie the game 38-38.
With nearly five minutes left in the game, Powder Valley took over possession of the ball as they attempted to form the game winning offensive drive. J. Martin’s (13) kick resulted in a touchback, resulting in the Badgers starting their offensive drive at the 20-yard line. The Antelopes’ defense took the field hoping to force the Badgers to turn the ball back over with enough time left on the clock to attempt to score the winning touchdown.
During the Badgers’ offensive drive, the Antelopes were able to start by stuffing the Badgers’ running back for a loss of 5 yards. On the ensuing play, Powder Valley was able to earn a first down on a 16-yard run. Following the first down, the Antelopes held the Badgers’ running back for no gain before the Badgers decided to attempt to throw the ball, resulting in the Adrian defensive line breaking through the offensive line to sack the Badgers’ quarterback for a loss of 11 yards.
During Powder Valley’s third down conversion, the Badgers attempted to roll out for another pass, but the Antelopes brought the heat to apply pressure on the Badgers’ quarterback. As a result, the Antelopes forced a fumble, and were able to recover the ball as RB/DT Misael Munoz (8) jumped on the ball, taking over possession on the Badgers’ 6-yard line.
Consequently, the Antelopes were able to take the lead for the first time since the first touchdown of the game when C. Martin (14) was able to score on a 6-yard touchdown run, along with successfully completing the 2-point conversion to bring the score to 46-38.
On Powder Valley’s ensuing drive, the Antelopes were able to force the Badgers to turn the ball over on downs, in four plays. As a result, the Antelopes’ offense returned to the field in victory formation to take a few knees to run the remaining time on the clock.
In the end, Adrian was able to cap their perfect season as the OnPoint Community Credit Union 1A Football State Champions. Overall, the Antelopes concluded their season with an overall record of 13-0, and a league record of 6-0 during their perfect season. Additionally, the Antelopes have been able to outscore their opponents 664 to 92 points throughout the duration of the regular and postseason, with 38 of their 82 points allowed being in the state championship.
Stat leaders
Throughout the state championship, the Antelopes were led, statistically, by C. Martin (14).
In the rushing category, C. Martin was able to 219 rushing yards on 29 carries for an average of 7.3 yards per carry, along with three rushing touchdowns.
He was followed by his teammate, J. Martin (13), who was able to gain 102 rushing yards on 17 carries for an average of 5.7 yards per carry, along with two rushing touchdowns.
Through the air, C. Martin led the team, completing two of his 11 attempts for a total of 57 yards, along with one passing touchdown.
On the receiving side of the ball, Bayes was the Antelopes’ leader with two catches for 57 yards, along with one receiving touchdown.
