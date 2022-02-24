ADRIAN — On Tuesday, the Adrian Antelopes boys basketball team hosted the Cove Leopards for the first round of the 2022 OSAA 1A Boys Basketball State Championship. Adrian won the first round of the state tournament 57-53.
Due to the Antelopes having a better adjusted playoff ranking, they were designated as the home team for their first-round game.
In the game, the Leopards were the first to get on the board, scoring on a close-range shot that was contested by the Antelopes. However, Adrian applied a large amount of defensive pressure through its half-court trap, utilizing the trap to earn multiple steals leading to scoring opportunities. The teams battled back and forth down to the wire.
In the first quarter, neither gained a substantial advantage. Following the first score of the game, the Antelopes took a slight lead. But, the Leopards quickly regained, maintaining the lead for the rest of the first quarter.
The Leopards began the second quarter with a 1-point lead, 17-16, and the teams continued to battle back and forth, with neither gaining an advantage. About midway through the quarter, Adrian took the lead, increasing it to as high as 7 points at one time. Late in the second quarter, the Leopards began to claw their way back into the game, and passed the Antelopes, 29-28, before heading into the locker rooms for halftime.
In the second half, Adrian scored first, when junior guard Carter Bayes (2) pulled down the offensive rebound to take the ball back up for the second-chance points.
Including the close-range shot from Bayes (2), the Antelopes went on a 7-0 offensive run to start the second half, increasing their lead 36-28. But Cove made some defensive adjustments to slow down Adrian’s offensive output. With the Leopards defensive stands, they closed the gap 38-36.
In the fourth quarter, Cove quickly tied the game, then regained the lead, 43-41. Adrian quickly recovered, extending its lead to 6 points.
The Leopards weren’t ready to quit, and fought their way back into the game after being down 54-48 with less than two minutes left, after Adrian senior guard Conley Martin (14) fouled out. The Leopards closed the gap to a 1-point margin 54-53.
Cove attempted fouls to force the Antelopes to the free-throw line.
After two opportunities there, Adrian was up 56-53, attempting to maintain the lead in the final moments of the game.
Adrian’s defense stood strong, holding Cove from scoring while earning an additional trip to the free-throw line to score the final point of the game, finishing the first round of the state tournament 57-53.
With the win, Adrian advances to the second round of the tournament, as the 11th seed. The team will compete today against No. 6 Rogue Valley Adventist Academy, in Medford at 4 p.m. local time.
