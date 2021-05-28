The Adrian High School track and field team participated in the 1A state championship track and field meet. Although it wasn’t run by OSAA, the track meet was extremely successful. The competition was held in various different locations, with the 1A state meet landing in La Grande, at Eastern Oregon University. The Adrian athletes managed to perform to a high standard. The men’s 4x100 relay team was able to place first in the state event with a time of 45.13 seconds. The Antelopes’ Conley Martin was able to place first in the 100 meter, 400 meter, and as a leg of the winning 4x100 relay team; as well as placing fourth in the 200 meter. Jace Martin managed to place second in the 100 meter, third in the 200 meter, and was a part of the champion 4x100 relay team. Adrian’s Presley Speelmon was able to place fifth in the 800 meter and second place in the 1500 meter. The Antelopes’ Lizzy Nielson leaped her way to placing fourth in the high jump and third place in the long jump, as well as a new personal record.
Team Scores -
Women’s -
12. Adrian — 24
Men’s -
4. Adrian — 51
100 Meters — men
1. Conley Martin, Adrian, 11.26, PR
2. Jace Martin, Adrian, 11.37, PR
200 Meters — men
3. Jace Martin, Adrian, 23.77
4. Conley Martin, Adrian, 24.05
400 Meters — men
1. Conley Martin, Adrian, 52.42
800 Meters — women
5. Presley Speelmon, Adrian, 2:32.06
1500 Meters — women
2. Presley Speelmon, Adrian, 5:14.81, PR
300m hurdles — men
7. Gavin Bayes, Adrian, 45.88
4x100 relay — men
1. Adrian, 45.13, (Manuel Aguirre, Jace Martin, Gavin Bayes, and Conley Martin)
4x100 relay — women
8. Adrian, 56.52, (Lizzy Nielson, Rylee Ready, Presley Speelmon, and Riley Lucas)
high jump — women
4. Lizzy Nielson, Adrian, 4’ 8”
long jump — women
3. Lizzy Nielson, Adrian, 15’ 1”, PR
