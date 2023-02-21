JOHN DAY — On Saturday, the local teams within the High Desert League traveled to Grant Union High School to compete in the High Desert League playoffs, in order to determine which teams would represent the league at the state tournament.
In the boy’s tournament, Adrian faced off against the Crane Mustangs in the HDL Championship, whereas the Four Rivers Falcons battled against the Prairie City Panthers in the consolation championship. With four teams from the HDL advancing to the state tournament, all four teams have secured their state bid.
Four Rivers Senior Preparatory
For the Falcons, they battled with the Panthers throughout the duration of four quarters, but were unable to match their league opponent’s offensive output. As a result, they were defeated in the consolation championship 59-38, and finished fourth in the HDL as a result.
The Falcon will prepare to battle in the first round of the 1A OSAA Boys Basketball State Tournament as they travel to Open Door Christian Academy on Wednesday, starting at 4:30 p.m. (PT).
Adrian High School
For the boys, Adrian battled with Crane High School in the league championship in a back-and-forth, high-scoring matchup. However, the Antelopes were unable to claim victory over the Mustangs, as they were outscored 64-57.
As a result, Adrian finished as the HDL Runners-up.
For the Lady Antelopes, they battled with the Jordan Valley Mustangs in the consolation championship. The two teams battled throughout four quarters, but Adrian was unable to defeat their opponents in the HDL consolation championship.
The Lady Antelopes finished in fourth place in the HDL as a result.
Up next, the Adrian boys will prepare to host Triangle Lake for the first round of the state tournament, after earning the fourth seed. The Antelopes will compete on Wednesday, starting at 5:30 p.m.
The Lady Antelopes will prepare to battle with South Wasco County on the road for the first round of the state tournament later today, starting at 6 p.m. (PT).
